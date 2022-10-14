On Sunday, family and friends remembered Leuvis Olivero, a green-eyed Lawrence boy who became a man steeped in languages, alert to people in need and committed to being a father to his daughter.
A year ago, Oct. 10, Olivero, 38, was murdered while walking in a middle class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
After he had dropped off his 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, at her grandfather’s house, a vehicle pulled up to him and shooters opened fire.
Those who were close to Olivero refuse to let the sudden and violent act define him.
He was a father, son and brother, as well as a friend, author, journalist and artist.
“His life has to matter,” said his sister, Cesarina Olivero.
She and her mother and father, Jacoba and Diogenes Puello, hosted Sunday’s remembrance lunch in a gathering room at the Duck Mill residences. It followed a Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption in Lawrence.
On a table at the entrance to the Duck Mill room stood framed photographs of Olivero and his daughter, a vase of roses and a burning white candle in a glass jar.
Against the photographs leaned blue butterflies, las mariposas, a powerful Dominican symbol representing justice, independence and resistance against the nation’s former dictator, Rafael Trujillo.
Mother and daughter moved among the tables of friends.
Last year these friends rallied to the side of Olivero’s family, disoriented by shock and wounded by grief.
Sunday gave the friends a time to more fully mourn and remember Olivero.
Joshua Abreu, from Lawrence, now a sociology professor at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut, became friends with Olivero when they were children at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.
Olivero, two years Abreu’s senior, helped him navigate prep school where a kid from Lawrence might feel isolated, constrained, beholden.
Olivero, then 16 or 17, spoke with adult wisdom, Abreu said.
Later the two hosted commentary and cultural podcasts. Each of them became fathers around the same time.
Olivero attended the Hennessey and Arlington schools in Lawrence. He graduated from Governor’s Academy in Byfield and Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2005 with a degree in global and international studies and minors in French and Italian.
He served in the Peace Corps and later worked as a journalist in the Dominican Republic. His travels and explorations took him from Lawrence to the Caribbean to Europe and to South America.
He went to Brazil to document street art and the capoeira movement, a native martial art in the guise of dance and song performances.
Abreu played a video for the room.
It included clips and photographs of joyful days Olivero spent with his daughter in parks, restaurants and at cultural events.
It showed footage of Olivero’s documentary work.
“I want to show people that he wasn’t just a person,” Abreu said in an interview. “This is somebody who was able to contribute to society. He was able to publish, self-publish 10 books in a span of 18 months.”
He wrote about street art, poetry, the assassination in 2018 of Marielle Franco, a Rio de Janeiro politician who spoke out against police brutality and paramilitary executions. He wrote “3,085 Days and Counting,” published in 2021, about being a father to Sophia.
Olivero spoke multiple languages, and knew their nuances, enough so that he could write in Portuguese, the main language in Brazil. He had studied an indigenous language in Paraguay while in the Peace Corps.
Eggar Mejia, 40, knew Olivero from early childhood. They lived in the Sycamore Apartments, slid down its stairs, reenacted events from the Olympics in the hallway and played hide-and-seek.
But often playtime with Leuvis took coaxing, since he, even as a child, was engrossed in learning inside his apartment, Mejia said.
Olivero had wide interests, which he explored through travel and work. He had the ability to teach himself, Meija said. It was unusual for Olivero to be in one place, Brazil, for so long.
“I believe the reason he stayed there was his daughter,” Mejia said.
Michael Reyes was also friends with Olivero from childhood onward. Reyes said Olivero empathized with others and acted on his empathy.
“I know it sounds very cliche that ‘He’s the kind of person that takes the shirt off of his back,’ but he will literally even take the shirt off his back to help you out — whatever situation you are going through,” Reyes said.
From childhood, Olivero’s family encouraged him to pursue education.
Olivero’s sister, three years older than her brother, became a second mother to him as a child, looking after him at school and when their mother was at work.
Puella worked multiple jobs, as a motel maid, at restaurants and the Malden Mills factory. She wants people to remember her son as a good person who made his life count for others.
As Olivero grew older and ventured into the world, the family wanted him close to home but had to shrug their shoulders when he told them where he was going next.
While he was in Brazil, Olivero came home to Lawrence every three years. The last time he came to Lawrence, in August 2021, he brought his daughter.
He was killed two months later.
Reports in Brazil at the time asked whether he was killed because of his writings, critical of the nation’s presidential administration.
Brazilian friends of Olivero gathered on Oct. 17 at the site where he was murdered and called for an open and thorough investigation of who ordered and carried out his murder.
The reports stopped thereafter.
Cesarina does not believe her brother’s murder was politically motivated, in response to any writings critical of the ruling administration.
Olivero’s family has a lawyer in Brazil, Rodney Muniz, seeking visitation rights with Leuvis’ daughter.
The lawyer has yet to respond to an email, written in Portuguese and English, from The Eagle-Tribune, seeking information about the case and any prosecution of it by authorities.
Cesarina says it is not safe for her family to visit Brazil.
She traveled to Brazil after her brother’s murder and made arrangement for his body to be flown home.
Brazilian authorities have surveillance video of the murder. A black Hyundai sport utility vehicle was seen being driven away.
Cesarina said police told her when she was in Brazil they have a suspect in the execution-style murder.
In later phone calls to police they told her they were investigating the case and have evidence. No arrest has been made.
The family wants Leuvis Olivero’s life to matter.
“We want justice,” Cesarina said.
