METHUEN — A spike in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday has forced the school district to keep students home for remote learning until Jan. 11 — a week later than the original plan to return to classroom learning.
It is at least the third time since students and staff began the school year in September that in-person learning has been delayed due to a high case count of the deadly disease.
"The rationale behind this decision is that in the past two weeks, we continue to see an increase of positive cases among MPS (Methuen Public Schools) students and staff," said Superintendent Brandi Kwong in an email sent to parents Thursday evening. "At the time of the writing of this letter there are 24 in-person and 13 remote cases (within the past seven days) of COVID-19 involving students or staff district wide."
The new plan moves the return of students to classrooms from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11.
Meanwhile, two sets of testing dates have been scheduled for the community at large and for people affiliated with the school district, according to Mayor Neil Perry. Testing for residents is scheduled at Methuen High School on Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another round of testing is scheduled for Dec. 28 for the entire community and Dec. 29 for families of Methuen students only. More details about the times and locations of those later testing dates will be announced.
Perry said he still believes students should return to school Jan. 4.
He pointed out that students have been out of school since Thanksgiving, so the bulk of transmissions of the disease isn't happening in school buildings. Instead, he said, that spread is caused by students and staff who participate in hybrid learning getting together outside the school setting.
"I believe we need to have students back in school," Perry said, adding that safety protocols in the district are stronger than in the community at large. "We have safer protocols in schools. They're good. We do have some in-school transmission, but when kids are out of school, it's up to thousands of households" to control the spread.
Kwong blamed the Thanksgiving holiday for the increased number of COVID cases, and said the Christmas holiday is likely to lead to the same kind of increase.
"The city’s community numbers saw a spike in cases the two weeks following Thanksgiving, and although unfortunate, we anticipate a similar spike after the Christmas holiday, due to the number of families planning to travel," she said. "In addition, we continue to experience high numbers of key staff members in the district unable to be in-person (due to COVID-19 infections)."
Kwong said staff members are either self-quarantining as a result of in-school or out-of-school close contact with infected people, or because they have tested positive for the virus. Some staff members have had to self-quarantine following travel to a high-risk location in accordance with the governor’s travel order, she said. Others have childcare challenges caused by surrounding districts in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts moving to remote learning, she said.
"This reality continues to make it extremely difficult to have widespread consistent, safe, in-person learning days," Kwong said. "We know we can provide more consistent remote instruction to all students through Jan. 11, 2021. We also know that our special (needs) population students struggle with remote learning and need to be in-person as much as possible. Hence, the decision to have our special population groups in-person the week of Jan. 4" — a week earlier than other students return to classrooms.
Kwong sent out the email after meeting Thursday morning with the mayor, the school nurse leader and the health director.
According to the School Department website, the highest number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days came at the high school, where there were 10 cases among people in the school and six cases among those participating remotely. The second highest COVID-19 count was at the Marsh Grammar School, where six in-person cases and two remote cases were recorded over the last seven days, the school website said.
Other schools saw smaller numbers over the last seven days, the website said.
Cases are also on rise citywide, as Methuen remains in the red high-risk zone for spread of the virus, according to categories set by the state.
State health officials said that during the most recent 14-day period recorded by the state, nearly 13 percent of people tested in Methuen were infected with COVID-19. In raw numbers, out of 9,884 people tested, 1,264 were positive for the virus, the officials said.
The total number of people in the city who have tested positive stands at 3,748 — with 1,007 of them reported in the most recent two-week reporting period, officials said. They said those numbers are higher than data in Haverhill, which has a positivity rate of 11 percent, but lower than Lawrence, which has a 17 percent positivity rate.