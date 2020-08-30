LAWRENCE — It's hard campaigning in the middle of a global pandemic.
It's nearly impossible to have face-to-face conversations because of the ongoing concern about the spread of COVID-19. That means going door-to-door and talking to voters is pretty much out of the question. Candidates can drop off leaflets and other materials, but won't get invited inside or even be able to spend time speaking with voters through the screen door.
It's just too dangerous.
Making matters worse is that candidate forums and public debates also are not possible, unless they are virtual, because large gatherings remain illegal in Massachusetts.
To validate all of this, just ask Marianela Rivera, a lifelong Lawrence resident running against incumbent state Rep. Frank Moran for the 17th Essex District, which includes parts of Lawrence, Methuen and Andover.
Both are democrats and there is no republican in the race so the winner of Tuesday's primary gets the seat.
"It's a unique time campaigning in the midst of a pandemic," she said Friday in a phone interview while doing a leaflet drop.
Further complicating the race is that Moran is undergoing chemotherapy for throat cancer. Speaking for Moran, Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano, his campaign manager, said the candidate can talk but just barely.
Rivera said it's frustrating because her opponent can't even get involved in an online exchange.
"He can't debate virtually, but people have heard his voice," she said. "He says he can't talk, but he has an ad on social media."
Payano said the ad was made before Moran started chemotherapy.
"That commercial was done a long time ago, and the audio was done before he did his chemo," Payano said. "The chemo is directed at his thyroid, so that creates a lot of difficulty when it comes to speaking. He is unable to communicate over the phone or in person."
In any event, the race is generating interest.
Rivera said money is pouring into Moran's campaign from Gov. Charlie Baker's super PAC, or political action committee.
An article by Eagle-Tribune Statehouse Reporter Christian Wade pointed out that the Baker-affiliated super PAC known as the Massachusetts Majority Political Action Committee is backing a number of Democrats, including Moran.
The PAC, set up last year by developers and business interests with close ties to the governor, spent $34,770 on mailings for a number of Democrats, as well as a handful of Republicans, according to disclosures filed this week with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. On mailings supporting Moran, the committee spent $5,000, Wade reported.
Payano said any support from Republicans is proof that Moran knows how to reach across the aisle and work with anyone to get the job done and bring resources back to the district.
"I'm appreciative of fact that Moran is an upfront, progressive leader who is able to create strong partnerships with folks at executive branch," he said.
Rivera sees it differently.
"There's a lot of dark money being pumped into this campaign," she said, noting that she is at a disadvantage in the fundraising department because she is a municipal employee. As a special education teacher in Peabody public schools she is not allowed to directly seek money from donors.
"We are running a grassroots campaign," she said. "For the people and by the people. We've tried to get the word out about the issues."
For Rivera, the big issues are education and transparency in government — two issues on which she said she differs from her opponent.
A former Lawrence School Committee member, Rivera said it's a shame that the school district is still in state receivership with no local control of the decision-making.
"Seventy percent of our taxes go to schools and yet we don't have full representation," she said. "There are a lot of (state) issues going unaddressed."
Payano said the big issues for constituents in the 17th Essex District are the spread of COVID-19 and economic insecurity.
"In Lawrence and Methuen, even some of Andover, we are talking about working-class issues," he said. "People are worried about the response to COVID and they are worried about the economy. A lot of people are having issues paying rent. There's a lot of fear at the moment."
He said Moran is a low-key legislator who doesn't go around tooting his own horn, so it's often difficult to get the word out to voters about what he's done for them.
"One thing that has helped the representative is that he has been securing a lot of resources on COVID," Payano said.
He said at the start of the epidemic, Moran got a call from Steven Gil, a member of the Lawrence Board of Health, who said nurses at Lawrence General Hospital didn't have enough face masks.
"Later that week, nurses got personal protective equipment," Payano said. "He didn't tell anybody. He just did it. He's also been very effective in securing funds or resources for individuals or groups that need it."