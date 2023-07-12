METHUEN — The Charles Street retaining wall will have to wait a little longer for repairs.
As reported at Monday’s City Council meeting by Jack Wilson, director of Economic and Community Development, only one contractor responded to bid invitations in April, and that contractor wanted $1 million more than the city was offering.
“What we’re in the process of doing is fine tuning our bid documents and getting it back out in a manner that we think is closer to what we have available,” Wilson said.
The 2,300-square-foot wall supports Charles Street where it passes above a municipal parking lot, then descends and intersects with Lawrence Street. Large cracks are visible in the wall from below, and the city closed the sidewalk above them with a metal fence.
“It’s a high wall,” said Councilor Steve Saba. “It’s not safe, and that wall is holding up a lot of Charles Street.”
Methuen received a MassWorks grant of $990,000 in 2019 to pay for repairs, and the agency awarded an additional $250,000 when the city kicked in $250,000 of its own funds, Wilson said.
“We approved the money at least a year ago,” Saba said.
After failing to attract a successful bidder, Methuen contacted several contractors who had expressed interest in the project but didn’t bid, to see what would make the city’s offer more appealing.
The contractors said that getting ahold of supplies in time to start and complete the work according to the timeline that the city wanted was part of the problem, and Wilson said the new invitation will address those concerns.
“We’re going out to bid in late summer or early fall with a planned construction schedule next spring,” he said. “That would give prospective bidders the opportunity to make sure they had the materials for the wall.”
Saba said this is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to make these repairs, and suggested using remaining ARPA funds to make up the difference if contractors requested more money.
Along with fixing the wall, the project will enhance parking in the area and improve the flow of traffic at the intersection of Lawrence and Osgood streets.
Saba said that aesthetic considerations need to be considered in the wall’s renovation, because it is located in the historic downtown area.
“We’re trying to renovate the downtown, which is a hard enough challenge,” Saba said. “We need to make sure the wall fits in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.