ANDOVER — Former members of the full-time staff at Andover Youth Services received more than $16,000 per person over a five-year period from 2016 to 2021, according to a report commissioned by the town.
“This investigation determined that AYS’s former director used his public position for personal gain by soliciting and receiving gifts of payments by and through the Andover Youth Foundation, Inc. (“AYF”), a nonprofit public charity,” the report conducted by Robert Fischer, a partner at the Boston-based law firm Nixon Peabody states.
The town conducted the months-long investigation that cost about $40,000 after text messages, revealed through a public records request, showed that former Director Bill Fahey used some of the foundation’s funds as "merit pay" for himself and other staff. That “merit pay” is likely considered an illegal gift, which town employees are not allowed to accept because of state ethics laws, Fischer wrote.
His top recommendation to the town: “Provide this report of investigation to the State Ethics Commission for evaluation and potential further referral.”
Fahey was fired in May for a wide range of misconduct. However, the town did not immediately release reasons for the termination of the beloved town employee who founded Andover Youth Services in 1995. Town officials did not originally comb through Fahey’s text messages during the investigation into the original misconduct for which he was fired. This most recent investigation into the payments was spurred The Eagle-Tribune's records request last summer, which revealed the payments from the foundation to town employees.
After reading the report, lawyers for Fahey and the Andover Youth Foundation disagreed with the findings, saying that the money was not an illegal gift as defined in the report. Instead, the money paid to the Andover Youth Services employees was for their extra effort and volunteering to support the town department, they say.
"It is our view that the Nixon Peabody Investigation and Report was commissioned by the Town of Andover to target Bill Fahey in response to the lawsuit that he brought against the Town and Andrew Flanagan. We disagree with the findings and conclusions in the report," Daniel Murphy, Fahey's lawyer, wrote in a statement. "The report focuses on funds donated to the Andover Youth Foundation by the Hurston Family Foundation for the purpose of rewarding people who worked above, beyond, and outside of their duties at Andover Youth Services. That is the way in which the money was used."
The report details payments to the full-time staff members starting in November 2016 when Fahey brokered a deal with the North Andover-based nonprofit, the Hurston Family Foundation, “for support to be funneled through AYF.”
Over the years the payments to staff increased to increments of $1,000 in 2017 to $3,000 in 2020.
According to the report, in total Fahey was paid $16,500 over the five-year period. Former Assistant Director Glenn Wilson and program coordinator Neal Callahan were each paid $17,500. Former Outreach Worker Jaclyn Stackhouse and Program Coordinator Tony Lombardi each received $17,000. Scott Sweeney, who was not a full-time employee but was on the town’s payroll, received $17,500 as well during the five-year period.
Wilson, Callahan, Stackhouse and Lombardi all resigned last August en masse days after the town announced the investigation into the payments. All of them, and Fahey, declined to be interviewed by the law firm for the report into the payments.
The town is reviewing all the recommendations, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said. Those recommendations also include adopting and strengthening policies to strictly prohibit these types of payments to employees and creating more oversight and strengthened agreements with nonprofits like the Andover Youth Foundation, which serve as fundraising arms to add to town services.
Town officials have yet to speak with foundation members about the report, Flanagan said. The Select Board is expected to talk briefly about the report at its Jan. 24 meeting, according to the agenda.
People from the Hurston Family Foundation approached Fahey about the donation, said Andover Youth Foundation's lawyer Susan Stenger.
"It is the Foundation’s understanding that Bill Fahey did not solicit funds from the Hurston Family Foundation, but that the Hurston Family Foundation approached Bill Fahey, set the terms of its gifts, and has no issue with how the funds were used," Stenger, who represents the foundation, wrote in a statement. "The payments to Bill Fahey and other members of the AYS staff ... were predominantly in acknowledgement of the enormous amount of volunteering, humanitarian efforts, and community service performed by Bill Fahey and other AYS employees beyond their official duties."
Fahey's lawyer declined to answer the question of whose idea the payments were.
Steve Dennen, the current treasurer and secretary for the Hurston Family Foundation, declined to comment. Alan Kenney, the president, could not be reached for comment.
The report is based on town documents, publicly available tax documents and documents provided by Andover Youth Foundation for the past five years. Originally, the town had asked for 10 years of records, but the foundation only agreed to provide records since 2016.
Fahey wrote the agreement on the town department’s letterhead, which outlined “merit-based compensation” of $500 for each full-time and year-round staff member and smaller bonuses for other staff. There were three conditions listed including that “Funds be used at the sole discretion of the Director or Assistant Director of Youth Services” and that Fahey remain the director.
Payments from the Hurston Family Foundation to the Andover Youth Foundation, the nonprofit that raises funds for the town department, began in 2015, according to tax documents filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office. In that first year the youth foundation received $30,000, according to tax documents.
Between 2015 and 2020 the Hurston Family Foundation donated $263,000 to the Andover Youth Foundation, according to tax documents.
The Hurston Family Foundation’s purpose appears to be a nonprofit that donates money to other nonprofits, according to documents registering the nonprofit with the state. Andover Youth Foundation was its largest recipient of funds in recent years, according to the tax filings.
The Hurston Family Foundation was created in Maryland in 2007 with Ronald Hurston named as the sole board member, according to tax documents.
The organization started filing tax documents in Massachusetts in 2011 and currently, Kenney is listed as the foundation’s president.