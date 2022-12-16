BOSTON -- The state's vocational and technical schools are taking steps to diversify student bodies by updating their admissions policies to comply with new regulations.
That's according to a poll of schools by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators, which found nearly 97% of the state's regional vocational-technical and agricultural high schools have made changes in their admissions policies, practices or staffing during the past several years.
"Our members are clearly taking this issue very seriously," said Dr. Andrew H. Linkenhoker, MAVA’s president and superintendent of the Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton. "We know we have limited seats in vocational and agricultural high schools and there’s a responsibility to make the best use of those limited resources in the fairest way possible for all students."
The changes ranged from doing away with the traditional system of ranking applicants on their academic, attendance and disciplinary records, to increasing bilingual staff and allowing interviews as part of the application process.
Some schools, including the Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers, have been testing out a lottery system in parts of the admissions process, according to the report.
For most schools that responded to the survey, the policy changes were among the most "significant" in decades, the group said.
Advocates say selective admission policies used by many of the state's vocational and technical schools have for years been cherry-picking higher-performing students while weeding out minorities and low-income students.
Many of the students who graduate from the schools end up going to college instead of entering the construction trades or service industries, advocates say, which defeats the purpose of a vocational education.
For years, they've called on state education leaders to mandate that vocational schools use lotteries, like other schools, to fill limited classroom openings.
In 2021, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley singled out six vocational schools that had "enrollment discrepancies" between their student demographics and those of the traditional high schools in their communities.
He sent letters to the schools asking them to voluntarily make changes to admissions policies "that may be impacting equitable student access."
Municipal leaders, including Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini, had called on the state to scrap the current admissions policies.
Instead, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted new regulations requiring vocational schools to adopt "data-informed admissions policies" to promote "equitable access" to the programs. Under the rules, the equity plans will be subject to annual approval by local school committees.
Nearly 23,000 Massachusetts high school students are enrolled in career and technical education programs. An estimated 4,000 students are on waiting lists to get into the schools, according to the Alliance for Vocational Technical Education.
Steven C. Sharek, the association's executive director, said schools need time to assess the impact of the changes and whether the policy updates are working.
"For the first time in decades, the state has asked us to rethink and redesign the way we handle admissions," he said. "We want to do this right."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
