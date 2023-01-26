METHUEN — The state's Civil Service Commission has released a scathing report into previous hiring practices of the Methuen Police Department.
Specifically, the 43-page report addresses the hiring of non-Civil Service, intermittent, or part-time, police officers during Joseph Solomon's tenure as police chief.
"For years," the report states, Solomon "circumvented the civil service law and rules by improperly allowing non-civil service intermittent police officers to serve as de facto, full-time civil service police officers."
While a 1945 Special Act allowed for "limited use of non-civil service intermittent police officers" in Methuen, the report states that Chief Solomon "ignored key restrictions on such appointments, including a provision that limited the use of such appointments to situations where incumbent civil service police officers and civil service reserve police officers were not available to perform assigned duties."
As a result, Methuen paid over $1.5 million to seven non-civil service intermittent police officers who should not have been permitted to serve as full-time officers, "either because their full-time employment was not in compliance with the 1945 Special Act or, in some cases, because they did not have the statutorily-required training to perform the duties of a full-time police officer, or both."
The most brazen example of this kind of abuse, the Commission concluded, involved "Chief Solomon’s employment of Sean Fountain, the former Chair of the Methuen City Council," quoting a description of his job as "'full-time permanent intermittent police officer.'"
In addition to violating the 1945 Special Act, Fountain's service as a full-time officer was inappropriate because he wasn't certified to do so by the Municipal Police Training Committee, while he also wasn't eligible for any waivers, the report stated.
There is also no evidence that Fountain completed a physical or medical exam, the report states, while he was over the age restriction for appointment at the time of 35 years. The report also states that Fountain lived outside of Methuen after beginning his employment, in violation of city policy.
"The unlawful employment of Fountain was not the result of a mere oversight or a misreading of the law," the report states. "This is evidenced by the fact that Chief Solomon and other City officials from prior administrations knowingly submitted false information to the civil service unit of the state’s Human Resources Division representing that Fountain was a permanent, full-time civil service police officer. Chief Solomon unquestionably knew that Fountain was not."
The Commission’s investigation began in December 2020, according to a press release from Mayor Neil Perry's office, and examined thousands of pages of documents and interviewed more than a dozen witnesses.
The report credits Mayor Neil Perry with ending the hiring of non-civil service intermittent police officers in Methuen and seeking a repeal of the 1945 Special Act.
Perry is also credited, along with City Solicitors Kenneth Rossetti and Peter McQuillan, with giving the Commission unfettered access to city records and arranging interviews for the investigation. The report also cites Public Safety Chair and City Council member Michael Simard with resisting Solomon's unlawful practices.
In addition, Jill Stackelin, the city’s Personnel Coordinator, is credited with questioning "at her own peril" whether Fountain’s employment as a full-time officer was lawful, both in person and in an email that she wrote to the Human Resources Division.
"Stackelin represents the best in public service," the report states.
