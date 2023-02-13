BOSTON — Hundreds of patients in Massachusetts are waiting for placement in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities amid a backlog of discharges, according to a new report.
The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association’s report, which surveyed 37 hospitals, found that there were at least 891 patients awaiting discharge to long-term care facilities or services in January, more than half of whom were waiting for beds in a skilled nursing facility.
Nearly 400 of the patients were in the Metro Boston area, according to the report, with about 130 in the northeast corner of the state.
“While throughput issues were significant before the pandemic, COVID-19 exacerbated the situation, and created a large volume of patients who are ready for discharge from hospitals, but cannot find an appropriate bed in a post, acute care setting,” the report’s authors wrote.
“In some cases, patients who require specialized post, acute care services wait weeks or even months to find an appropriate bed or service,” they wrote.
Of the patients awaiting placement in January, at least 300 were waiting for long-term beds while another 218 were waiting for short-term rehabilitation beds. About 140 were waiting for post-acute care treatment or services for dementia, the report noted.
The average length of stay awaiting transfer to a long-term care facility is 30 days to six months, according to the report’s authors.
The report noted that one of the most common reasons for the backlog is private insurance administrative barriers, such as a delayed response from a patients’ insurer or denial of authorization requests. Other issues include a lack of guardianship for patients or no secondary insurance.
But staffing and capacity constraints at post-acute care facilities are another major factor complicating efforts to find beds for patients, the group said.
Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, points out that at least 25 nursing facilities in Massachusetts have announced plans to close since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with half of closing in the last year.
Gregorio, whose organization represents about 400 nursing homes and long-term care facilities, said the closures are being largely driven by “severe staffing crisis that has left half of all providers intermittently closing admissions due to an inability to fully staff available beds.”
“Despite the nursing facility sector’s best efforts to retain and hire staff by significantly raising wages over the last three years, we simply are unable to compete in an extremely competitive labor market,” she said in a statement. “While the state and federal government have made significant investments in nursing facility care during COVID, more is needed, as a number of facilities remain at imminent risk for closure.”
Gregorio said the shortages underscore the need “to prioritize nursing facility care by increasing funding, while simultaneously investing in proven workforce development initiatives and adopting smart immigration policies that further expand the number of available workers.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
