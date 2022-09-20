BOSTON -- Massachusetts has some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation for ethnic and racial minorities, according to a new state report.
The report by the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which was based on Kaiser Family Foundation data from July, shows the state is ranked third in the nation for the percentage of Black residents who are fully vaccinated, or 85% of those eligible.
Meanwhile, the percentage of Hispanic residents who are vaccinated is also the third highest in the nation, or 82%, according to the report.
By comparison, 88% of whites are fully vaccinated.
While the state has fully vaccinated more than 5.4 million people to dat, the report notes that gaps persist along racial and ethnic lines.
"We must build on these successes and continue to lean in to identify and reduce barriers, increase access, and promote awareness regarding the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters," the report's authors noted.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Initiative, which is required under state law to submit regular reports to the Legislature, noted in its latest report that 12 of the 20 priority communities have "met or exceeded" the state average of new fully vaccinated individuals.
Lawrence, Springfield, Brockton and New Bedford have seen the greatest increases, the report said.
Massachusetts was one of the earliest and hardest-hit states in the nation during the pandemic, with more than 1.8 million COVID-19 infections and 20,000 deaths.
A 2021 report by a state panel found that Black and Latino residents suffered worst, mostly as a result of deeply rooted inequities.
The report by the Legislature's Health Equity Task Force cited unequal access to resources and limited "educational, social, political and economic opportunities" for minorities as reasons.
A previous Kaiser report found more than one-third of COVID-19 cases reported in Massachusetts afflicted Black and Hispanic people, who represent just 19% of the state’s population.
Gov. Charlie Baker has pumped millions of dollars into evening out the racial, ethnic and geographic disparities, as part of a broader effort to boost vaccine rates.
The state also partners with nonprofits and local health groups to offer vaccination clinics to reach communities with low rates, according to the Baker administration.
Another way the state has been trying to reach those vaccine-hesitant communities is by dangling money.
In June, the state began offering $25 and $100 gift cards to individuals who got vaccinated at select clinics in Methuen, Lawrence and several other cities.
Those efforts appear to have paid off, according to the report's authors, which noted that first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations among Hispanic and Latinx populations and children ages 5 to 11 tripled during the pilot program.
The pilot program also tested the effectiveness of using $25 and $100 gift cards, to determine which financial incentive produced the most results.
The state plans to continue offering $100 gift cards in "priority populations" to further booster vaccination rates in those communities.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
