The Massachusetts unemployment rate could race up to more than 25 percent by June, according to a new policy brief that suggests large federal block grants are the state's best hope for staving off a severe budget crisis.
The Pioneer Institute brief noted that 8.6 percent of the state's civilian workforce made an unemployment claim during the week ending March 28, ranking the state sixth by that metric. In February, before the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the United States, the state's unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.
But research authors Greg Sullivan and Charles Chieppo cited a prediction from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro that the number of unemployed Americans will rise from 5.76 million in February to 52.8 million in June. Under that scenario, about 975,000 Massachusetts residents, or 25 percent, would be unemployed -- up from 106,526 in February.
"Massachusetts should join with other states to lobby Congress for large block grants to assist state governments during this unprecedented time," Sullivan, a former state inspector general and Massachusetts House member, said. "The alternative is a state budget crisis of unprecedented severity."
The pandemic's grip has slowed business activity, with some businesses closed altogether. At the same time, according to the report, it has reduced consumer spending, MBTA revenue and pension fund investment earnings while also forcing major increases in government spending.
"It is critically important for state government leaders to formulate a best case/worst case analysis of the potential effects of the COVID-19 recession on state government revenues and expenditures and make plans to address the crisis," the authors conclude in their report.
Four weeks into the COVID-19 state of emergency, Massachusetts House and Senate leaders have not outlined plans for tackling a budget for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. A hearing scheduled for Tuesday to evaluate revenue impacts of the pandemic was postponed for a week due to a livestreaming failure.
Unemployment in the U.S. hit 25 percent in 1933, but that milestone occurred four years after the 1929 stock market crash, according to the brief, which notes the national unemployment rate didn't return to the pre-market crash level of 3.2 percent until 1943.
During the Great Recession, unemployment peaked in Massachusetts at 8.3 percent, according to the report.