ANDOVER — Moments after a River Road resident called 911 early Sunday morning and reported someone was trying to break into the home, officers arrested a suspect, according to police.
James Adam Melendez, 26, of 27 Charles St., Haverhill, was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and destruction of property valued at more than $1,200. Melendez was also arrested on a warrant.
Sgt. Richard Crimmins and Officers Kevin Aufiero, Sean O'Day and Christopher Lippi responded to the incident, which was reported at 3:37 a.m.