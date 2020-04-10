BOSTON — Amid a crush of coronavirus-related jobless claims, the state's unemployment fund could be tapped out in a few weeks, according to the new report.
The nonpartisan Tax Foundation reports that Massachusetts only has about six weeks of unemployment benefits funding available before they run out.
Massachusetts is expected to tap out of unemployment funds before other New England states, the report noted. New Hampshire, which has also seen a surge of new jobless claims, has only 10 weeks of benefits available in its trust fund. Maine has at least 24 weeks of funding, while Vermont has 45 weeks remaining.
Nearly 470,000 Massachusetts workers joined the unemployment ranks in recent weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak has shut down wide swaths of the economy.
Experts say the state will be forced to borrow from the federal government to replenish the unemployment fund to keep benefits flowing to jobless workers.
"Nobody is going to be left high and dry because the state will borrow the money to keep it going," said Greg Sullivan, research director at the Pioneer Institute, a Boston think tank. "But the bad news for the state is that it is ultimately going to be burdened with a gigantic bill that it will have to repay."
He said the federal government should make grants to help states weather the fallout, instead of the zero-interest loans that only delay repayment.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said his administration is keeping an eye on the numbers to ensure that there is enough money in the fund.
Massachusetts is one of the most generous states when it comes to unemployment benefits, but its trust fund hasn't been fully solvent since 2000, according to the U.S. Labor Department's unemployment insurance division.
As of Jan. 31, Massachusetts had about $1.74 billion in its fund, according to the latest data.
The state isn't alone when it comes to concerns about running out of money, according to the Tax Foundation.
"Six states, which collectively account for over one-third of the U.S. population, are currently in a position to pay out fewer than 10 weeks of the unemployment compensation claims that have already come in since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — including those they’ve already begun to pay out," it stated.
California, which has also been hard hit by the virus, only has about four weeks of benefits before its funds are tapped out, the report noted. Other states with funding for fewer than 10 weeks of benefits are New York, Texas, Ohio and Kentucky.
During the last recession, unemployment insurance funds were hammered by a number of large claims. Payments to the unemployed went from $30.5 billion in 2006 to $75.8 billion in 2009, according to labor statistics, forcing many states to borrow from the federal government or the bond market.
Business leaders worry that employers will be saddled with higher unemployment insurance rates down the road to help the state repay federal loans during the COVID-19 crisis.
"It's a major concern," said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. "The business community is really suffering right now."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com