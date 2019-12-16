AMESBURY — The trooper stabbed in his cruiser on a construction detail last week shot the teen who attacked him and was also able to kick a box cutter out of his masked attacker's hand, according to a state police report compiled with eyewitness information from a worker at the scene.
Nathan Aguilar, 18, of 240 Beech Ave., Melrose, remains held without bail after attacking Trooper Stephen Torosian, who was sitting in his marked cruiser working a construction detail on Interstate 495 south just after noon Thursday.
Torosian is assigned to the Andover state police barracks. While officials would not release his name last week, the state police report identifies him.
The police report written by Trooper John Costa states that the eyewitness "observed Aguilar make several stabbing motions at Trooper Torosian."
"He heard a gunshot and witnessed Aguilar fall to the ground" and "observed Trooper Torosian kick a knife out of Aguilar's hand while on the ground."
The box cutter was "recovered at the scene for further processing," Costa wrote in the report.
The teen was arraigned Friday in his hospital bed in the intensive care unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston on charges of aggravated assault and battery and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A hearing to determine if Aguilar is a danger to himself or the community is scheduled for Friday.
Torosian was parked in his cruiser on the highway Thursday. A truck in which a Liddell Brothers Construction worker was sitting was parked behind him. Aguilar pulled up behind the truck in a 2003 Honda Odyssey and parked, according to the state police report.
Wearing a black ski mask, Aguilar then walked up to the driver's side of Torosian's cruiser and started stabbing him, according to the report
According to the report, Torosian radioed "he had been stabbed and shots were fired" at 12:08 p.m. Thursday.
Torosian previously served in the military and has been a member of the state police for more than three years.
State police have said the assault was unprovoked and they have not determined what prompted Aguilar to drive to the work site and attack Torosian.
Torosian was treated at Lawrence General Hospital after the attack for wounds to his arm and released a few hours later.
Aguilar, accompanied by a state trooper, was taken first to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport and later flown to Beth Israel in Boston.
Attorney Michael Callanan of Chelsea initially represented Aguilar during his hospital bed arraignment Friday.
Boston attorney Nicole Cordeiro is now representing the teen and declined to comment on what provoked the attack, saying it's "a private matter."
Cordeiro also said she would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
