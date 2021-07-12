LAWRENCE — Then there were six.
The race for the next Lawrence mayor is in full swing, with a sixth candidate for the corner office at 200 Common St. pulling papers late last week.
Around the city, campaign offices are open, public campaign and fundraising events planned, and plenty of old-fashioned door knocking and cold calling are underway.
Diaz Jr. pulls nomination papers
Raul Diaz Jr., 51, of 77 So. Union St. planned to spend part of the weekend on Campagnone Common seeking signatures on his mayoral nomination papers.
Diaz, a father of six children, was born in Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents. He lived in Lowell as a child, later making Lawrence his home.
He said he was raised “to always thank God and to act like a gentleman.”
Diaz was employed as a census worker in the city. He’s also held jobs with the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, as a bus driver and monitor, and more.
He has also battled homelessness and intends to be a fierce advocate for the homeless if elected.
Also, if he becomes mayor, the door to the office will be removed. “My main thing is communication,” he said. “The people of Lawrence need to have a voice they can count on.”
Diaz joins the race with current Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Brian DePena, William Lantigua, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez and Doris Rodriguez.
Tucker endorses Martinez-Dominguez
Vilma Martinez-Dominguez announced last week that former state Sen. Susan Tucker has endorsed her campaign. Former Mayor Dan Rivera, state Sen. Barry Finegold, state Rep. Christina Minicucci, Massachusetts representative and candidate for lieutenant governor Tami Gouveia, and former Councilor Julia Silverio also have endorsed Martinez-Dominguez for Lawrence mayor.
“I worked with Vilma for years on so many issues important to families, women and children,” Tucker said. “Moving from the YWCA to community development, Vilma broadened her experience and perspectives. She is a passionate, competent leader who will be an outstanding mayor for Lawrence.”
Martinez-Dominguez’s campaign has committed to building a broad coalition of support, ranging from activists, business leaders, elected officials and residents in Lawrence and across the Merrimack Valley. Her campaign is historic: If elected, she would become the first Latina mayor in Massachusetts.
Martinez-Domginuez’s campaign for mayor is also leading the pack in fundraising, with over six figures raised to date.
Saying yes to Kendrys
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has amped up his online presence, updating his Facebook profile picture with a border that reads, “I’m saying yes to Kendrys Vasquez.” His profile picture features him, his wife and their two young children.
Vasquez held an official campaign kickoff event June 17 at El Pez Dorado with more than 400 attending, said Nairoby Sanchez, his campaign manager.
Ana Victoria Morales, a former mayoral candidate, has endorsed Vasquez. Since May, volunteers have been door knocking and making phone calls from Vazquez campaign headquarters at 493 Essex St., Sanchez said.
In addition to Sanchez, who was formerly the regional director in the Merrimack Valley for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, key campaign staffers include:
— Brandey Rodriguez, a recent Framingham State University graduate and Lawrence native.
— Claudio Perez, who is leading volunteer engagement. Perez is former vice consulate of the Dominican consulate of New England and a longtime Lawrence resident.
DePena meets with businesspeople
Candidate Brian DePena had an event recently with business owners. He’s also been endorsed by state Rep. Frank Moran and City Councilors Estela Reyes, Pavel Payano and Ana Levy, according to Julissa Nunez, campaign spokeswoman.
DePena will soon be announcing more campaign events this summer, she added.
Lantigua wants to continue to serve
Previously elected mayor in 2009, William Lantigua is running again and returned 300 signatures to the city’s election division that were certified June 24.
Lantigua was succeeded by Mayor Dan Rivera in 2013.
On his website, Lantigua said he is “the only candidate that has continued to serve our communities in all levels of government.”
Important dates fromcity’s election division:
July 30: Last day to obtain nomination papers.
Aug. 3: Last day for municipal candidates to submit nomination papers to the election division.
Aug. 19: Last day to submit objections to nomination papers, ballot questions and withdrawal of nomination papers.
Sept. 1: Last day to register to vote in city in the preliminary election.
Sept. 21: Preliminary city election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 2: Final city election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
