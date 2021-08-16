Rising COVID-19 rates combined with the emergence of the delta variant have us talking about the coronavirus and the pandemic again.
With the Sept. 21 preliminary election approaching, I asked the Lawrence mayoral candidates to explain their "strategy to keep city residents and businesspersons healthy amid this pandemic and emerging variants."
Here's what they had to say:
Doris Rodriguez's response: "The city of Lawrence was considered an area of high transmission of COVID-19 'Red Zone' and was one of the last remaining cities on the list. As your next mayor, I would continue to work with the City of Lawrence Board of Health and continue to monitor the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports to ensure that our city stays out of the red zone. In order to continue keeping our residents safe and out of the red zone, my recommendations would be to keep current measures in place until change is needed and continue the following:
Vaccination — In order to ensure the health and safety of every resident living in the city of Lawrence, residents are recommended to be fully vaccinated prior to engaging back into their pre-pandemic activities. Fully vaccinated residents should carry their vaccination card on them and be exempt from wearing a mask in certain circumstances.
Recommend facial coverings (masking) and clean hands — Recommendation of facial coverings would continue in crowded facilities and places, such as schools and hospitals, regardless of vaccination status, a previous COVID-19 illness, and presence of virus antibodies in one’s system.
Recommend advance planning — Recommend that residents plan in advance in case they are required to quarantine or isolate as the result of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure to a known case of COVID-19.
Safety and mitigation efforts — Recommend that residents who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or suspect they may have the COVID-19 virus, continue seeking medical consultation and testing, which is available to them without an appointment and free of cost.
"We all need to work together. Health care professionals, health care organizations, substance addiction, service providers, emergency responders, law enforcement, caregivers, businesses, homeless shelters and residents can all find helpful resources on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website. Researchers hope that, ultimately, they will be able to accurately predict how adding and removing control measures affects transmission rates and infection numbers. This information will continue to be essential to our city and would be one of my priorities if I am elected as your next mayor."
In her response, Vilma Martinez-Dominguez wrote, "Like other communities of color, Lawrence has been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. City leaders, health care providers and community partners worked together to expand access to testing and vaccination sites, including purchasing a mobile unit that has traveled throughout the city meeting people where they’re at, and most recently, offering free bus transportation to vaccination sites. Our vaccination numbers, although good, are still low, particularly among residents between the ages of 12 to 29.
"Although we are in the green, many of our families continue to face financial and housing instability at higher rates than other communities, and many of our businesses are still struggling to remain in operation. Our families and our business community need proper support and access to resources to fully get back on their feet. As mayor, I will work hard to ensure the proper and timely allocation of the wide cast of federal, state and local funds received and applied for to provide extended access to vaccination. I will also connect families and businesses to the resources needed to recover from the pandemic ensuring that the decision-making process is also informed by ongoing communication with these groups.
"Moreover, we will continue to rely on public health officials at all government levels to continuously monitor the virus and emerging variants, and follow and adopt public health advisories and safety protocols accordingly to ensure that our city’s public health is upheld, not only in homes, and businesses, but also and equally important, in our schools. Lastly, I will continue to work closely across city departments, organized groups such as We Are Lawrence and the Mayor’s Health Task Force, and relevant community partners and key stakeholders to help inform the administration’s decision-making process and creatively respond to the virus and future emerging variants."
Brian DePena responded that "the main issue before us is to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We need to continue encouraging everyone to participate and get vaccinated. The city must be positioned to protect the health and safety of residents. In fact, it is mandated by the city charter and code of ordinances to do so.
DePena said he will focus on building community resilience as a way of reducing the negative impact of COVID or any future crisis collectively.
"Communication, fiscal responsibility will be the key components in providing good stewardship and building transparency and trust. Accountability for both state and federal funding programs that will address social, housing and infrastructure-related costs are key in this scenario where monies reach their intended targets efficiently and within specific timelines," he said.
During the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, DePena said many didn't take the outbreak seriously but he did.
DePena said he "has consistently been providing support to the community." He said he leveraged "local resources making sure that the most vulnerable groups within our community were not left behind in terms of basic needs." He said he also brought together small groups of volunteers to work safely and assisted first responders.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said, “Our strategy at keeping residents and businesses safe during this pandemic has been effective in getting us out of the red since I have been serving as mayor. We are doing a targeted door-to-door outreach campaign where we are reaching the populations in our city we know who have not gotten vaccinated. We are tracking reasons why they are hesitant and providing education and even bringing clinicians to their home if they want to get the vaccine right there and then. We’ve been running a third program not for three weeks and the results are showing, while, infection rates continue to increase, and statewide vaccinations stall, in Lawrence we are seeing vaccination rates higher than the state’s average. Further, to stop the spread, we have worked with the business community so that they can implement preventative measures in their business. Over 50 business owners have participated in this program. Lastly, all city-owned buildings, including schools, police and fire buildings, are now requiring mask wearing.”
A bit of trivia
Question: Which mayor of Lawrence also later served as mayor of Salem, Mass.?
A. John Rollins
B. Henry Oliver
C. Daniel Saunders
D. John Tarbox
Answer: B. Henry Oliver. Oliver had been living in Salem but moved to Lawrence in 1848 to become an agent as well as superintendent of Atlantic Cotton Mills. Prior to his one-year mayoral term in Lawrence in 1859, he was the superintendent of schools. Oliver later moved back to Salem, where he served as mayor in the late 1870s. Oliver’s other jobs included adjutant general of the commonwealth, state treasurer, state representative and chief of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Oliver School on Haverhill Street in Lawrence is named after him.
Thank you to Rich Padova, professor at Northern Essex Community College with a specialty in local history, for providing weekly trivia questions for this column.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.