METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department has gone from 300 errors in its National Incident Based Reporting System in May of 2022 to just five this past month.
The department launched a new public safety software, CivicRMS, last month to streamline law-enforcement records and reporting.
The upgrade allows for critical data to be stored and managed more securely, according to CivicEye, the provider of the system. Now, information, including reports, arrests and warrants, will be quickly accessible in the CivicRMS interface.
“It’s much more intuitive,” Lever said. “The workflow is extremely logical.”
Lever said it is important the new system decreases NIBRS errors, as it includes data on each incident to eventually be aggregated into a tally of crimes and provide better context for location and time.
The City Council unanimously voted May 16 of last year to acquire the computer-aided dispatch and record management software at a cost of almost $427,000. The contract replaced the previous use of Nexgen software.
“After a year-long search with particular requests, Client Success Manager Gary Holliday and the team at CivicEye were willing and able to accept the challenge,” Sgt. Scott Lever said in a press release.
CivicRMS is a cloud-based management system that allows public safety agencies, including law enforcement, prosecutors and judges, to manage data more efficiently.
In the May 2022 council meeting, police Chief Scott McNamara had said that by the end of August last year the program would be live. Lever said “dirty data” caused a delay.
