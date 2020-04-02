LAWRENCE — Workers at the city's New Balance footwear factory will be producing tens of thousands of protective masks as the fight against the coronavirus continues.
The factory at 5 S. Union St. normally manufactures sneakers. However, with personal protective equipment (PPE) in high demand, New Balance "produced it's first face mask prototype less than a week ago," officials announced Thursday.
"By mid-April, our goal is to make up to 100,000 units weekly at our Lawrence, Mass. and Norridgewock, Maine factories combined," officials said.
The New Balance factory and outlet store had closed in March due to concerns over the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, which can cause intense respiratory symptoms and possible death.
A shortage of face masks, as well as personal protective equipment, has been reported by hospital workers and first responders throughout Massachusetts, New England and the country.
Now, New Balance research and development teams are also "responding to calls for other PPE, including gowns and foot coverings, among other items. ...This includes working toward prototypes and exploring collaborative opportunities that optimize our U.S.-based 3D printing capabilities."
Officials, in a statement, stressed this "is not a commercial opportunity" and that the company is pursuing "break-even pricing" and donations for the face mask production.
"This initiative has kept many of our associates proudly engaged during this economic and public health crisis while our traditional retail customers are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a statement released Thursday.
The company said it's proud to combine its industrial research and development "expertise and innovative thinking of our associates with our domestic manufacturing resources to work to solve new and extraordinary product challenges, reflecting our brand’s purpose-driven culture and leveraging our skilled American workers in our New England factories."
New Balance announced just last weekend they would be shifting gears and making protective masks.
Marianne Paley Nadel, a local business leader, described New Balance as a "foundational employer in Lawrence as well as a critical corporate citizen.'
"I wasn't surprised to hear they called back some of their skilled workforce to produce masks," said Nadel, owner of Everett Mills Real Estate and chairman of the Lawrence Partnership, a group that works to promote local businesses.
"Reopening the facility and using their production expertise not only helps our health care workers, but helps New Balance employees, their families and kids, and rippled out into the community's economy," Nadel said.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera noted New Balance makes footwear for American soldiers "who defend our country."
"It should be no surprise that during one of the country's darkest hours New Balance once again steps up to help, and again the proud immigrant workers at the Lawrence plant will be hard at work to get it done," said Rivera.
New Balance has been manufacturing sports footwear in America since 1906.
The Lawrence factory is located in the former Ayer Mill at South Union and Merrimack streets.
That factory was originally opened in 1911 by William Wood, president of the American Woolen Company. It was considered one of the largest factories in the world and employed 3,500 mill hands, according to city historical records.
