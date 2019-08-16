PLUM ISLAND – A waterlogged peregrine falcon plucked from the Merrimack River two days earlier, was released back to the wild Friday morning and with any luck will reunite with its brothers and sisters soon.
Dave Taylor, who has rescued countless birds over many decades, said he drove to a marshy area on Plum Island, removed the juvenile bird of prey from a cage and placed it on his gloved hands. The bird perched there for about five seconds, looked around and said "I'm outta here," Taylor said.
The retired Triton Regional High science teacher was given the bird 24 hours earlier, its wings and feathers so wet it was stuck. He speculated the bird had been trying to scoop up a smaller bird for dinner but allowed too much of its body to dip into the water. Its feathers became so saturated that it wasn't able to fly again.
"I didn't see any injuries so that was good," Taylor said.
He placed the crow-sized falcon in a cage and checked on it periodically until it was obvious it could fly again.
"She was acting like a bird who really didn't want to be there," he said.
Taylor said the peregrine falcon was one of four that hatched in a nest under the Gillis Bridge between Newburyport and Salisbury earlier this year.
In June, Massachusetts Wildlife officials removed the chicks from their nest and equipped them with metal identification bands. Taylor said that, since the time they were banded, one of the birds was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The peregrine, ranked as the fastest bird on Earth with dive speeds topping 240 mph, is listed as "threatened" on the Massachusetts Endangered Species List. The bands make them easier to track. That classification could soon change because the falcon population has been rising for decades.
In 1986, MassWildlife listed the birds as "endangered" after the peregrine population dipped precipitously following introduction of the pesticide DDT in the mid 1940s. Because of the pesticide, the falcons' egg shells became very fragile, causing them to crack before the chicks were ready to hatch. DDT use was banned and in 2017 the state downgraded the raptor's status to "threatened."
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, there are 10 peregrine falcon boxes set up on bridges across the state.
The local bird was discovered Wednesday in the Merrimack River by a ship captain who alerted the city's animal control officer. The officer called Mass Audubon's Joppa Flats Wildlife Sanctuary, which then referred him to Taylor.
David Moon, director of Joppa Flats, said Taylor is on its list of North Shore rehabilitators.
"We're glad when any member of the public calls us with questions about wildlife that are injured," Moon said.
Before heading to Plum Island for the release Friday morning, Taylor brought the falcon to the Newbury Animal Hospital where a veterinarian checked its eyes, ears and wings to make sure it was ready to fly.
Moon, who was there when the falcon flew off, called it a "rewarding" experience.
"He did a great job with that bird," Moon said, adding it was extremely gratifying to know that such a beautiful bird has a second chance.
To learn more about the peregrine falcon and the state's effort to rehabilitate their numbers over the years, mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-peregrine-falcons.