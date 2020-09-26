SALISBURY — Resident-only beach parking has long been a hot topic in town. Thanks to a South End resident, homeowners will have a chance to give a new program the up or down vote next month.
South End homeowner John Housianitis has spent the past few years attempting to draft a resident-only parking system for his fellow beach-area residents.
"Initially it was for South End residents," Housianitis said. "But, especially after this last summer, I'm getting more and more people in the North End who are saying that the parking problem has been exacerbated."
Housianitis recently drafted and circulated a citizen petition proposing that the town implement a paid parking placard system which would allow homeowners to park in resident-only parking zones in beach neighborhoods.
The proposed beach parking plan would give every Salisbury homeowner the opportunity to purchase a pair of $25 parking placards which would allow them to park in special parking zones in the North End and the South End.
"I have talked to plenty of neighbors and people on the North End and even in town who agree," Housianitis said. "They would have no problem purchasing a placard or two placards to be able to park on the beach and figure this would be the way to go.”
According to Housianitis, his proposed parking plan is a “win-win” scenario for the town and its residents.
“Residents will pay for parking placards, which is revenue for the town. Visitors will pay at the parking kiosks which is further revenue for the town,” he said. “You could also ticket non-residents for parking in resident-only areas."
Housianitis was a member of the town's parking subcommittee which had unsuccessfully lobbied to create a similar placard parking program in 2019.
The town did however implement a pilot parking program where South End residents could either purchase a $10 season pass, or a $20 overnight pass to park in the back of the municipal Beach Road parking lot in August of 2019. But the pilot program did not go far enough, according to Housianitis.
"We really haven't been getting anywhere in terms of the Board of Selectmen agreeing with any type of solution to our problem," he said. "So this is another avenue for citizens and residents to put something on the warrant for Town Meeting."
Housianitis said he collected 37 signatures on his petition and filed it with the town clerk.
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, Housianitis has collected the required amount of signatures to place the citizen petition on the warrant for the Annual Fall Town Meeting Oct. 26.
Harrington offered no further comment on the matter.
"I got 37 signatures, you only need 10," Housianitis said. "No one I talked to refused to sign it."
Salisbury Beach was open for business in the early days of the summer when many New Hampshire beaches were not and it caused plenty of traffic problems in town according to Housianitis.
"Even after the New Hampshire beaches were open, it seemed like there were more and more people parking in the crosswalks and in corners," he said. "People obviously wanted to get out. But there were driveways being blocked on North End Boulevard and even in the South End."
The parking concerns at the beach are simply "a quality of life issue for the residents who live here," he said. "The problem isn't only in Salisbury. There are many, many municipalities doing this. I saw recently that even Salem, Massachusetts, where the town manager lives, are sending out resident-only parking stickers for October which is their busy period. So this isn't unique to Salisbury and we are trying to solve a problem."
