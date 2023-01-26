NORTH ANDOVER — Resident Elaine Finbury, the prospective buyer of the Grange Building, is seeking assistance from her fellow residents to overturn the decision from the Old Center Historic District Commission to reject the project’s parking proposal.
Finbury intended to renovate the building, construct three apartments and add half a dozen parking spaces. The parking configuration called for three spaces behind the building and three spaces at the end of the driveway.
Finbury’s proposal was originally brought before the commission on Sept. 30, 2021.
At that time, the project had already been approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Planning Board and the Conservation Commission.
On April 4, 2022, the commission voted 2-5 against the parking arrangement.
Finbury’s plea for public support comes after Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang rendered a decision last month denying Finbury’s Motion for Partial Summary Judgment.
The motion contested the timeliness of the commission’s vote and requested a court order requiring the commission to provide Finbury with a certificate of hardship.
With the motion denied, Finbury said the only way she can move forward is with significant residential support to reverse the commission’s vote.
“I could quit, but that’s not who I am,” said Finbury. “It’s up to my neighbors in North Andover.”
She said the matter has escalated in a way she never imagined.
“We’re not talking about Mt. Vernon here,” she said. “I followed the rules, every other board backed this project.”
Attorney Andrew Caffrey, counsel for Finbury, said he was not surprised by the court’s decision to deny the motion. However, he and Finbury will still pursue their lawsuit against the commission.
“The commission’s reasoning is arbitrary, capricious and manifestly false,” said Caffrey.
Alexander Loth, a trustee of the Center Realty Trust, which owns the building, said the decision contradicts the very purpose of having the commission.
“The Center Realty Trust is disappointed that the Old Center Historic District Commission would choose to deny a project which represents the most feasible way to preserve the historic Grange Building,” he said. “The Center Realty Trust was created in order to purchase and preserve historic properties in the Old Center in an era before historic restrictions existed. Now that properties can be protected through means other than ownership, we are pleased to transfer the property to our buyer, an experienced historic preservationist, so that the building can be renovated to find new life. Center Realty Trust hopes the commission will find a way to reverse their decision and allow this project to move forward.”
Resident Lisa Roberts said the project should not have been voted down because of the parking configuration.
“I’m saddened and upset that a commission that was set up to preserve the history of our town has denied the preservation of a building over a few parking spaces,” she said. “If it truly is over a few parking spaces, there is no justification for the denial since several other historic buildings around the Common have parking accommodations that are even more visible than this one would be.”
Residents wishing to support Finbury are asked to email the commission at ochdcemail@northandoverma.gov and the Select Board at selectmen@northandoverma.gov.
