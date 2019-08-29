LAWRENCE — Nearly a dozen residents and owners of a multi-family home at 274 Haverhill St. are figuring out what to do following a devastating fire Wednesday morning.
A construction crew cutting metal on the building's fire escape sparked the blaze around 9:45 a.m., according to a joint statement from the Lawrence Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal released Thursday.
The fire traveled up the exterior of the home to the roof, investigators said. By the afternoon, the three-and-a-half story house collapsed and damaged several parked cars.
Fire officials said no one was inside the building at the time and no one was hurt in the collapse.
Two firefighters were injured while putting out the flames, according to the statement. It did not say how badly or what their conditions were after being brought to an area hospital.
Officials said the home was sold two days prior to the fire. The new owners were scheduled to move into a first-floor unit Friday, residents and family members said.
Andres Rodriguez said eight adults and three children lived in the house, including his uncle, young cousins, aunt and all four grandparents. Rodriguez's grandfather owned the house until Monday, he said.
The family is appreciative of the community's kindness in the wake of the tragedy. Collections have been started and offers of clothes and a roof to sleep under are continual.
"My uncle was home when it started," Rodriguez said. "He tried to grab things. He was going upstairs to get the (four) cats. Everything was falling apart. He told me the ceiling was melting."
Rodriguez said his grandfather was cautious of workers taking down a metal fire escape in the back of the house.
"He told the construction guy not to cut metals upstairs," he said. "They disregarded what my grandfather said."
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the saw being used to take down the stairs does not typically spark.
Interim Inspectional Services Director Michael Armano said the previous owner had a permit for the work, but "it was cancelled at some point," he said.
"There was a new owner of the property as of Aug. 26, so technically there was no current permit when the fire broke out," Armano said.
Moriarty said the cause of the fire "appears to be accidental."
Firefighters were able to prevent flames from extending to nearby homes in the dense neighborhood.
The fire caused an estimated $408,000 worth of damage, according to fire officials.
Members of the Assembly of God Church in South Lawrence are rallying behind those who lost everything in the fire.
Anyone who wants to donate money or goods can call Rudh Perez at 978-601-6431.