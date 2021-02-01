BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker issued an alert Sunday night, urging residents to stay off the roads and use public transportation as a nor'easter approaches Monday.
Between 12 to 18 inches of snow are expected in the Merrimack Valley, according to the latest alerts from the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service's Boston office issued a winter storm warning Sunday evening.
The storm is expected to move across the state by midday Monday, according to forecasts.
“Driving tomorrow will be hazardous due to the high winds and snow in the forecast, so we are asking everyone to stay off the roads, avoid traveling if possible and to use public transportation if they have to go out,” Baker said in a statement released just before 10 p.m.
Baker also said "all nonemergency state employees working in the executive branch" do not have to report to work Monday. The administration "transitioned" a lot of the executive branch employees to "telework plans due to COVID-19," Baker noted.
He added "those employees will be expected to telework."
Registry of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will close at noon Monday. Customers who have appointments for transactions or scheduled road tests Monday afternoon can go to mass.gov/RMV to reschedule.
The trial court also announced that courthouses across the state will close at 1 p.m. due to the storm.
Approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment, including 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows and 460 front-end loaders, will be used to clear snow and ice, Baker said.
Due to the storm, the state's Department of Transportation anticipates imposing a ban on travel by tractor-trailers on Interstate 90 between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Massachusetts State Police may also impose a speed restriction for motor vehicles of 40 mph. on I-90 between specific interchanges if conditions warrant, Baker said.
In the case of closures due to bad weather, providers of COVID-19 vaccination sites will reach out to people with appointments directly to reschedule.
If individuals cannot safely get to their appointments, they will be allowed to reschedule directly with the provider with whom they scheduled a vaccination, according to Baker's statement.
For further questions on winter weather impacts, individuals should reach out to provider sites directly. To find contact information for an individual site, check the map at mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap.
