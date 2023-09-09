ANDOVER — Local residents coped with ongoing power outages and blocked roadways Saturday as fallen trees and downed power lines created havoc on area streets.
The MBTA is running buses between the Haverhill and Ballardvale stations because a tree fell across the tracks.
Many people commuting home Friday afternoon found it impossible to get home, and were forced to abandon their cars wherever they could and walk the rest of the way.
One resident said he couldn't get to his house on Marilyn Road.
"I am about to pick up my car because I couldn't make it home yesterday," said Andrew Szendey, who was walking on Westminster Roadway to get his car around noon Saturday. Even though he could get to his car on foot, he still couldn't get it back to his house, as roads remained blocked Saturday afternoon.
Szendey described the conditions as "dangerous," as he encountered many fallen trees and downed wires on his way to get his car. Town officials warned residents to keep clear of any wires because they could still be carrying electricity.
"I haven't seen anything like this in my life," Szendey added. "This was amazing."
Leo Chu, who lives near the Andover Country Club, said he left home at the beginning of the storm yesterday afternoon to fill up his car with gas and to get bread and canned food in preparation for the storm.
The storm hit while he was out, and when he tried getting home, he couldn't.
"I went out for less than 12 minutes," said Chu. "I could not make it back home."
He left his car at a friend's house and walked the rest of the way. The storm left him frazzled.
"I didn't really sleep that much last night, probably slept 40 minutes," he said, as he was worried about the power outage. "I really hope we somehow get power soon."
At least 10,000 customers remained without power in Andover, according to a National Grid outage map. Another 5,000 National Grid customers were still affected in North Andover and 5,000 more in Lawrence.
Nicole Shadeed and her family live on Westminster Roadway and were spared much of the damage that their neighbors received.
"Felt really lucky," said Shadeed.
The house next door to her's had a tree uprooted in their yard.
She and her family, like many in town, were scrambling to get lunch as most of the area remained without power. She said they ended up going to Methuen and Salem to get food.
In North Andover, the Red Cross opened a shelter at the new senior center at 481 Sutton St., and food was being distributed at the Stevens Library on Main Street from 2-5 p.m.
