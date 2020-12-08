ANDOVER — Twenty-two households in Andover have been granted rent and mortgage assistance through a program created by the town and administered by Andover Community Trust.
"We are very fortunate to be able to work with the town to do this. It's really heart-wrenching to see some of the information we see and the number of people we see unemployed," said Denise Johnson, executive director for Andover Community Trust. "This assistance is coming at the right time for everyone in Andover."
A total of about $35,000 has been given to 22 approved applicants and another dozen-plus applications are pending, Johnson said.
The town set aside $200,000 in federal CARES Act money for the program that benefits those who have lost income because of the pandemic with up to $5,000 toward December or January rent. The town and the trust promise confidentiality in the process, Johnson said.
The Andover Community Trust is a local nonprofit that builds affordable homes in town and helps assist people in finding affordable housing.
Nearly nine months into the economic upheaval created by the pandemic, many people have depleted much of their savings. Also, government programs like expanded unemployment have run out, which is why this town program is coming along at a great time, Johnson said.
“When the town of Andover posted on their FB page that this grant program was available, I decided to inquire more about it," one recipient said, according to Johnson.
"I’ll admit that I wasn’t thinking I’d be unemployed longer than I’d expect, and I never thought that I would be applying to such a grant," the recipient continued. "That said, it was such a relief and felt like it was a godsend that our town of Andover cared enough about its community to offer such a program. My hope is that one day I’ll be able to pay such generosity forward. In the meantime, I’m sincerely grateful for the help from ACT, as well as the kind professionalism that Denise and her team provided. It’s not easy to ask for help like this.”
Johnson is also applying for other grants that would be used to continue providing rent and mortgage relief in the coming months.
"It seems like in most families (applying) either one or both adult have lost their jobs. I think a lot of people had savings that were able to cover them in the first few months, or had furloughs where people thought they'd be going back," Johnson said. "Now since it has gone on much longer than many people have prepped for, they need help now."
She worries about what happens in March when unemployment benefits could run out for many of the people out of work since the start of the pandemic.
"It is scary if you are one of these families if your savings is gone and you are wondering what you are going to do going forward," she said.
Applicants are eligible if they make 100% of the median income or less and can show loss of income because of the pandemic. People have until Dec. 15 to apply. Applications for the program can be found at andoverclt.org.