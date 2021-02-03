NORTH ANDOVER — Winthrop Smith’s 90-year-old mother received a letter Jan. 20 from the town's Edgewood retirement community where she lives — and it brought bad news.
The letter said COVID-19 vaccine clinics for independent living residents of the Edgewood community are delayed because CVS is experiencing a staffing shortage. CVS is contracted to administer the vaccine to residents of Edgewood and other elderly complexes.
The news angered Smith, who like so many other people, are anxious to have their elderly parents receive the vaccine.
“This is a violation of a human contract to these elderly people,” said Smith, who lives in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “My mother is there. She’s 90. And I suspect a lot of the other residents are in the age frame (eligible to receive the vaccination).''
The letter from Edgewood said CVS explained in early December that people in independent living facilities would be included in the company’s vaccine clinics, but only after residents of the area's skilled nursing and assisted living facilities received their shots.
“To secure an earlier date we repeatedly requested CVS to come on site sooner,” the letter from Edgewood reads. “Even after these many requests, CVS is unable to accommodate an earlier distribution date, due to not having enough personnel. While we offered to have our staff assist in the vaccination process, CVS alleges they are not able to subcontract our employees.”
The Edgewood retirement community includes skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living services. Each level requires a different form of care, with skilled nursing staff members being very involved with residents' care, and independent living at the opposite end of that spectrum.
Tara Burke, a spokesperson for CVS, said according to CDC protocol, CVS is only responsible to administer the vaccine at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Once residents of those facilities have been vaccinated, CVS will work on vaccinating residents of other kinds of elderly facilities, Burke said.
“We have already been going to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Those are the ones applied to the CDC guidelines,'' she said. "Then CVS is going on a case-by-case basis.”
The Jan. 20 letter from Edgewood to its residents was followed by two others. One sent Jan. 22 stated Walgreens was unable to host a vaccine clinic for Edgewood’s independent living residents because Edgewood has a contract with CVS. That letter said Edgewood officials will contact state health officials in an effort to hold a vaccine clinic because CVS limitations are preventing the pharmacy from running such a clinic. The other letter from Edgewood on Jan. 25 said the state Department of Public Health will run a vaccine clinic Feb. 4.
Burke said CVS has completed the first dose of the vaccine and given out 84% of the second dose at 281 skilled nursing facilities in the state contracted with the pharmacy.
Burke also said 95% of the first vaccine dose has been administered to 1,714 assisted living facilities CVS is partnered with in the state. Second doses at assisted living facilities have not yet been administered, Burke said. Completion of the first doses at those facilities is expected to happen Feb. 7, she said.