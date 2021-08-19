Dozens of residents of a skilled nursing home in Sudbury were relocated to a sister-facility in Andover Thursday afternoon after a catastrophic roof collapse.
Sudbury Chief John Whalen said the Sudbury Fire Department and its mutual aid partners completed the evacuation of dozens of residents from Bear Mountain at Sudbury late Thursday.
All 78 residents were transported safely to new locations after the roof and ceiling at the facility suffered significant damage during a rainstorm.
Three patients who had been in critical condition prior to the incident were transported to area hospitals, while one resident of the facility left with a family member.
The remaining 74 residents were transported via ambulance, van and bus to alternative Bear Mountain facilities in Andover and Reading. The evacuation was completed at 8:28 p.m.
The Andover Bear Mountain facility is located at 80 Andover St.
At about 1:13 p.m., Sudbury Fire was dispatched to Bear Mountain at Sudbury, 136 Boston Post Road, on a box alarm. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a leaking roof which caused significant flooding and damage to multiple floors and key facilities inside the building.
At about 2 p.m., the building was deemed uninhabitable and an evacuation process was initiated.
The Sudbury Fire Department was assisted in this operation by local agencies.
"This was an orderly and safe evacuation that was made possible by the extensive preparation, training and experience of our first responders and mutual aid partners," Whalen said. "I want to thank all of the agencies and organizations that stepped up to assist our residents in their time of need, and we're grateful that everyone was able to be relocated safely."