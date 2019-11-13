METHUEN — Marijuana may be legal in Massachusetts – but it was not popular in Methuen Wednesday evening.
At least 14 residents voiced opposition to a proposed ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries as well as facilities for cultivating and testing the drug. They spoke at a hearing before the City Council and Community Development Board.
At least 50 people attended the hearing at City Hall.
Only one person spoke in favor of the proposal, Kirby Mastrangelo, a local store owner. She said it is "unfortunate" that the measure would not permit establishments that sell recreational marijuana.
There are now 35 cannabis stores in Massachusetts, she said, and they have not increased crime. Bay State voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana in 2016.
Methuen voted against that move by a narrow margin – 51.8% against, 48.2% in favor. A survey taken last year of 1,000 local residents showed 57% in favor of recreational pot, according to attorney Katherine Laughman, who advised the Community Development Board on the drafting of the proposed ordinance.
The City Council enacted a moratorium on all marijuana establishments. If the council does not vote on the moratorium by Dec. 31, it will be up to the voters to decide the issue again, according to Laughman.
"Methuen should not lift the ban," said Janet McLennan, a former guidance counselor at Methuen High School. "Methuen voters were smart."
Marijuana, she said, causes "anxiety rather than resilience."
"In the midst of an opioid crisis, we do not need to provide a gateway drug," she said. "Let's be a smart community that says no." Her remarks as well as those of other marijuan opponents were vigorously applauded.
Phil Lafey, founder and former president of the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project, an organization that helps drug addicts obtain treatment, said of marijuana, "Of course it's a gateway drug."
The people who are behind the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts "are going to make a fortune," he said.
Linda Soucy, founder of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc., an organization that works for the betterment of that section of the city, noted that possession of marijuana is still against federal law.
The proposed ordinance would permit marijuana facilities in districts zoned for industry and business. Soucy said many homes are located in or near those zones.
As for marijuana itself, she said "it demotivates people."
Other residents of the Arlington neighborhood spoke out against the proposal.
"I strongly disagree with this ordinance," said Emil Rodriguez.
"I won't vote for anyone who votes in favor of this," said Robert Brown.
Some proponents of marijuana facilities have noted the fees and taxes they pay.
"There are other ways to get money for Methuen," Elisa Rodriguez said.
Laura Walta, a leading member at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, said legalized marijuana can breed corruption. She noted Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correa has been charged by federal authorities with extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.
The City Council did not vote on the ordinance Wednesday night. Lafey and others said the current council, five of whose members will soon vacate their seats, should not vote on the proposal.
Councilors Joyce Campagnone and Ryan Hamilton, who are both leaving the body, agreed.
Councilor George Kazanjian, who did not seek re-election, said, "To me, no means no. I don't know why we're having this discussion."
The Community Development Board voted to postpone making a recommendation on the matter until Dec. 13.