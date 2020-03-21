There was a chance following the announcement of coronavirus-related closures that drug and alcohol treatment centers would clear out. Most patients were free to pack their bags and head home to hunker down with loved ones and old habits.
But that’s not what happened.
With the global spread of coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, treatment facilities have been forced to eliminate visitations. For many, it was the first time there would be no family, no friends, and no exceptions.
“We really thought people would pack up and leave and just say ‘that’s it’ once we told them,” said Dr. Heidi Ginter, chief medical officer at Recovery Centers of America in Danvers.
She said that despite varying methods of recovery, most means to get clean and sober are anchored to personal connections. Remove face-to-face contact and the void is daunting, she said.
There has been plenty of panic to overcome. Not only at treatment facilities, but at gathering places including businesses, schools, nursing homes and churches that have shuttered amid uncertainty.
Ginter, who has practiced addiction medicine since the early 2000s, cannot compare the COVID-19 outbreak to any other medical challenge she has faced in her career.
“We’re keeping our doors open, first off. So that’s important for people to know. We’re accepting admissions 24/7,” she said. “We recognize these are unprecedented times, so your treatment may look a little different from the get-go.”
Anyone with a fever, shortness of breath, or cough — symptoms of COVID-19 — must seek medical attention and be cleared by a doctor before admission, according to Ginter.
That could be easier said than done, as many states including New Hampshire and Massachusetts are awaiting access to quick testing for coronavirus. An exact timeline remained unclear Thursday.
Many people, including those temporarily turned away from treatment facilities, can rely on digital variations of traditional supports in the meantime, like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
The RCA website now includes a comprehensive list of resources, including links to online AA and NA meetings, telephone meetings, chat rooms and general guidance.
To access these visit recoverycentersofamerica.com.
“A lot of these options have been there,” Ginter said. “But they’re being utilized more than ever under the circumstances. This idea of using the cell phone for good is huge.”
She elaborated, “I’ve heard from people in recovery that a phone can be the heaviest thing. Well, pick it up and call someone. This is the perfect opportunity.”
Granite Recovery Centers CEO Eric Spofford, at the helm of seven full-spectrum addiction care facilities for men and women across New Hampshire, found himself responding to the pandemic in an unprecedented way.
“We went to a shut down that didn’t allow anyone but essential workers in,” he said. “It was the first time I had to do that (since opening 10 years ago). This situation is providing a lot of firsts for many, especially those involved in addiction treatment.”
No one receiving treatment at any of his facilities left because of the decision, said Spofford, who is a recovered addict.
He explained, “In the provider community, it’s tight knit. When things get ugly, we come together.”
New clients are still being accepted, but like RCA, stricter screening measures are being implemented.
“This thing is evolving by the hour,” Spofford said. “We’ve been watching very closely. We’re all staying calm. Our messaging is in line with what we normally talk about. Reminding people that recovery is full of challenges.”
RCA Danvers counselor Andrew Finlay, 34, is five years into his own recovery. A heroin addict for “the better part of 10 years,” Finlay said he got clean in a controlled environment similar to circumstances forced by COVID-19.
After forced detox in a hospital, Finlay headed to a private recovery program.
“I was isolated from outside distractions,” he said. “This program was tailor-made to keep us away from people.”
His focus turned to self-reflection, prayer and one-on-one therapies. The process, he said, gave him exactly what he needed: space.