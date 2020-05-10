NORTH ANDOVER — The annual town election was originally scheduled for March 31, but due to the coronavirus crisis, selectmen postponed the voting to June 2 – now less than a month away.
Town Clerk Trudy Reid, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues and other local officials are encouraging voters to participate in the election by using absentee ballots or the early voting option. Voters usually go to North Andover High School to cast their ballots.
Town officials, however, want to limit personal contact as much as possible to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.
"You are allowed to vote in person at the high school, but we are encouraging voters to vote by mail,'' Murphy-Rodrigues said. "There is still time to get your application in. We are working diligently to make certain that in-person voters and election staff will have protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy while still running an efficient election.'' Many North Andover residents are taking advantage of the opportunity to vote remotely, Reid said. "We have processed over 800 ballots so far," she said.
Because obtaining absentee and early voting ballots depends to a large extent on the mail, Reid urged voters to file their requests as soon as possible. Ballots must be received at Town Hall by 8 p.m. on June 2 to be counted in the election, she said.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded by going to https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/absentee/English-Absentee-Ballot-Application.pdf.
Early voting applications can be downloaded by going to http://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2020-Municipal-Early-Ballot-Application.pdf
Anyone who cannot download either application is allowed to send a handwritten or typed note with their signature to: Town Clerk Trudy Reid, 120 Main St., North Andover, MA 01845. You can also scan and email the request, with your signature, to treid@northandoverma.gov.
The third option is to leave the request for an application in the drop box at the front of Town Hall. In that case, the application will be sent to you.
Completed ballots can be mailed to Reid or left in the drop box.
Voters will still have the option of voting in the traditional manner by going to the high school. The polls will be open June 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Reid, who was hired as town clerk at the end of last year, said she is working with Murphy-Rodrigues and the Board of Health to organize a system at the polls that guarantees safety, including keeping everyone at least six feet apart from each other.
There will be one entrance to and one exit from the polls, officials said. Pens and voting booths will be sanitized regularly, they said.
"Masks must be worn," Reid said, adding that voters who do not have masks will be provided with them.
"We're going to put every precaution in place to protect the safety of the workers and the voters, to the best of our ability," she said.
With contested races for selectman and School Committee, voter turnout could reach 15 to 20%, Reid said. Incumbent Chris Nobile, Luke Noble, Laura Bates and Alissa Koenig are running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Selectwoman Regina Kean is not seeking a second three-year term.
School Committee members Helen Pickard and Holly Vietzke-Lynch are are running for re-election. Kevin Dube is also seeking a three-year term on the committee.