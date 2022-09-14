LAWRENCE — The 9th annual Community Resource Fair hosted by the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council drew hundreds to Campagnone Common in downtown Lawrence on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The fair featured more than 70 non-profit organizations, academic institutions, local businesses and government agencies. The city's police and fire departments also had a presence.
Featured services related to education, financial services, health, job training and more.
