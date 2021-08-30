METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell is offering a list of resources for veterans and their families who may be seeking support services or to connect with fellow veterans in light of the recent loss of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan.
Resources include:
Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill at 978-372-3626 or online at vneoc.org.
Mental health services through the Massachusetts Home Base Program at 617-724-5202 or online at https://homebase.org.
Massachusetts SAVE Team peer support for Veterans at 617-210-5743.
Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. Press 1 or text 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net.
Veteran centers at 1-877-927-8387 or visit www.va.gov/find-locations to find a center near you (for the Lowell Veterans Center, call 978-453-1151.
For resources for veterans and their families, visit https://tinyurl.com/xewaajav.
For Mass Support Network, visit www.masssupport.org.
For Clear Path New England, visit www.clearpathne.org.
Lawrence Heritage welcomes all to its 35th anniversary celebration
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street, welcomes all as it celebrates 35 years of serving the public on Wednesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Special guests include former governor Michael Dukakis and his wife Kitty, who officially opened Lawrence Heritage on Labor Day, Sept. 1, 1986. Other dignitaries from the state and local levels of government will also be in attendance. Cake and a light lunch will be served.
The event, sponsored by the Friends of Lawrence Heritage State Park and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees Lawrence Heritage State Park, will be held outdoors in Visitors’ Center Park on the grounds. As both free and paid parking are limited in downtown Lawrence, it is recommended to park for free at nearby Pemberton Park at Canal and Amesbury streets and walk a few short blocks down Canal Street to Lawrence Heritage.
For more information, contact Richard Padova at 978-794-1655.
After school music/arts program enrolling
HAVERHILL — The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Church is offering a low-cost, after-school music and arts program that gives Haverhill children a chance to explore their creativity and musicality. The fall session begins Sept. 23. Vocal, instrumental, theater and art classes meet Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 26 White St.
Registration is $10 per student. Discounts for siblings and scholarships are available. There may be a small additional fee for snacks and materials. No child will be excluded for financial reasons. For more information, contact Janet King at jking@urbanbridgesinc.org, or call 978-372-4244, ext. 4.
Boys & Girls Club registering now
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is accepting registrations for its after school program.
The club will open Aug. 31, which coincides with the first day of school in Haverhill.
The club is also planning to relaunch its high school basketball league mid-September and hopes to continue to bring back winter sports, including floor hockey, youth basketball, and dodgeball after Thanksgiving.
The club had to cancel sports last winter due to the pandemic.
For more information, call the club at 978-374-6171 or visit the club at 55 Emerson St.