Resources for victims of domestic violence
Resources are available:
The Massachusetts statewide 24-hour SafeLink phone number is 877-785-2020.
New Hampshire’s statewide 24-hour domestic violence and sexual assault hotline is 866-644-3574
Counselors at the YWCA can be reached at 978-682-3039 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
After hours, call the YWCA’s 24-hour sexual assault hotline at 877-509-9922 or their 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 844-372-9922.
