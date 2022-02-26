LAWRENCE — Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said a kitchen fire in a restaurant at 1 Mill St. on Friday erupted in ventilation ducts where cooking grease tends to accumulate.
The two or three people who were preparing food escaped unharmed, the chief said.
“They were supposed to have a function and they left their stove unattended,” he said. “They were doing something else to prepare for the event. It was an accident.”
His department was notified around 5 p.m.
“A ladder truck broke down on the way and we struck a second alarm and called in mutual aid from Andover, Methuen, North Andover, Haverhill, Lowell, and Salem,” he said. “The guys put out the fire quickly and did a really good job so we sent everyone back.”
Moriarty said the damage was limited to the kitchen and ductwork although there was some water damage to the kitchen and basement.
“We tried to keep the damage to a minimum,” he said.
Although his department responded quickly, there were minor delays resulting from Friday’s snowstorm, Moriarty said.
“The city was still clearing snow as it was still snowing so it slowed our response, and it was cold,” he said. “But the conditions weren’t as bad as they were for last week’s Tremont Street fire.”
Moriarty said the business at 1 Mill St. will need to be cleaned extensively, undergo inspections and ensure its sprinkler system is working properly.