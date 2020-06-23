Restaurant owners face week-long delay for dine-in services

LAWRENCE — With positive COVID-19 cases in the city still among the highest in the state, Mayor Daniel Rivera said indoor dining at restaurants is being delayed until next week.
"Transmission of the virus is higher indoors than outdoors," said Rivera.
Gov. Charlie Baker said starting Monday, June 22, during phase 2, stage 2 of economic reopening plans, restaurants across the state could start serving diners at 50% capacity with restrictions.
But, as he did earlier this month when Baker allowed outdoor dining, Rivera pushed off any phase 2, stage 2 reopening allowances, including indoor dining plans until Monday, June 29.
"This week's statewide data shows that Lawrence continues to be a hot-spot for coronavirus, we cannot make the mistake of underestimating the virus," said Rivera, who serves on Baker's re-opening advisory board.
"The fact remains that Lawrence is still behind the curve in terms of combating the virus. Continuing on this cautious, delayed re-opening approach allows for more testing and another week for numbers to improve before we, as a community, move on to phase 2, part 2," he said.
As of Sunday night, Lawrence had 127 COVID-19 deaths and 3,487 positive cases.
Rivera noted for the third week in a row, Lawrence ranks third in cases per capita and fifth in total infections, with a low rate of testing. A public testing site with nine lines is open at 1 Canal St. However, still less than 200 people are being tested daily, he said.
"We just want to do more testing," said Rivera, explaining the phase 2, stage 2 delay.
Of COVID-19, Rivera said "It's slowing down but we are just not there yet."
"To be prudent we are going to wait another seven days," he said.
Brian Farrell of the Claddagh pub and restaurant at 399 Canal St., last week noted Lawrence eateries were allowed to resume outdoor dining a week after other Massachusetts cities and towns and four weeks after restaurants re-opened a short drive away in southern New Hampshire.
Now, faced with the indoor dining delay, Farrell on Monday said he was "upset to put it mildly."
"I have all the room in the world to adhere to state guidelines," said Farrell.
"What difference is a week going to make to the infection numbers they refer to? Once again they are going out of their way to put Lawrence restaurants at a competitive disadvantage to neighboring communities."
Rivera acknowledged restaurants have space to socially distance, as advised by epidemiologists and public health experts.
"We don't take any pleasure in doing this," said Rivera, noting COVID-19 is a "different animal" and that a balance between "public health and commerce" must be struck.
