ANDOVER — Seeing their children and their children’s teachers struggle during nearly a year of remote and hybrid learning, Pazzo Pizza co-owners David and Jeff Malloy decided to give a free pizza to every Andover School District teacher and staff member.
“We can’t afford to donate, but we can give out our product and make them feel appreciated,” Jeff said.
Both brothers have educators in their families. Jeff’s fiancee is a special education teacher and David’s wife is a former teacher. So they knew they needed to find a way to give back to the community despite Pazzo Pizza only being open for a year, most of which has been during the pandemic.
After opening on Valentine’s Day in 2020, “It was a crazy line out the door for a month… right until Gov. shut down indoor dining,” David said.
The brothers had perfected their Neapolitan pizza, which was baked in a specialty oven to be served to dine-in customers, Jeff said. They were just getting the hang of the restaurant business when they quickly had to switch to takeout only.
“We didn’t even have two phone lines, so it was mayhem turning the next day to takeout,” David said.
They needed to find proper takeout containers to keep food fresh, unlike the boxes that are great for storing leftovers, David said.
They found the best boxes, so “now the pizza travels really well,” Jeff said.
The Malloys, like other restaurant owners, are waiting for the day they can have a full restaurant again. The one plus is they will be able to offer takeout or a dine-in experience, Jeff said.
The brothers got the idea to start the restaurant as Jeff walked out of Starbucks in fall 2019 just after the space was vacated.
He had been in the restaurant business for over 30 years, owning Hot Tomatoes in Boston and working in other restaurants. As Jeff moved to Andover, he brought up the idea of running a restaurant with his brother.
David, who has lived in the area for eight years, said Andover needed a family-friendly pizza and craft beer spot. He drew inspiration for the Main Street restaurant from one of his family’s favorite après ski pizza places in Vermont.
When Pazzo was opened to full capacity, the brothers saw younger families eating dinner early. Then, families with older children would come in to grab a bite after practice. Then, they would see more couples at the end of the night, David said.
Both brothers are excited to have a family-friendly spot in the downtown that offers something different than higher-end restaurants, they said. And their own families have been helping with the restaurant during the pandemic.
Jeff’s two 17-year-old daughters waited tables in the summer when there was outdoor seating, and David’s 14-year-old daughter will start busing tables when the restaurant can reopen for dine in. Jeff expects that to be when Gov. Charlie Baker allows 50% capacity.
In the meantime, they are making it through the winter and hoping more Andover teachers and school staff members stop in for a free pizza.
“One night where you don’t have to think about making yourself dinner, it’s one night of calmness,” David said.
With the pandemic, “everything we built came crashing down. But we aren’t the only ones,” David said. “Andover’s restaurant industry and the national restaurant industry have it hard … we are in an unfortunate but good club.”