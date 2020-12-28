Finally, the light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train.
As bars and restaurants weather the toughest conditions the coronavirus has thrown at them since the beginning of the pandemic, there is hope.
And it comes in the form of millions of small, glass vials filled with a coronavirus vaccine.
"I do see hopefully a light at the end of the tunnel," said John Ingalls, owner of Palmers in Andover. "When warmer weather arrives, hopefully this will be over."
Danielle Berdahn, owner of Yella Grille in Andover and Gloucester, agrees.
"It's good the vaccine is becoming available," she said. "That's really something to look forward to. We are hoping this spring and summer will bring business back to normal."
In the meantime, however, the situation is dire.
As infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across the state and the nation, more and more people are staying home and out of bars and restaurants for fear of catching the disease.
The state has imposed severe measures limiting opening hours and the number of patrons per table, as well as requiring masks for customers unless they are actually taking a bite of food or a sip of a drink. Many bars and restaurants have had to lay off workers or, as in the case of Palmers and several other area eateries, shut down for the winter — something they refer to as "hibernation."
One estimate is that 110,000 restaurants in the United States have been shut down permanently since the start of the pandemic in March and many more are on the brink of collapse.
"Our business is significantly depleted," Berdahn said, noting that the holidays are usually a profitable time for her restaurant because of family outings and company parties.
"None of those are happening," she said, noting that the holiday season also brings shoppers to downtown.
Not this year.
"People are doing a lot more online shopping," she said. "We usually see more foot traffic. ... And losing catering of parties is really tough. This is a very, very hard time to make it."
While Yella is staying open in Andover, Berdahn said she put her Gloucester location into hibernation.
Ingalls said he closed Palmers on Dec. 1.
"We shut the restaurant down and when things get better we will reopen in the spring," he said, adding that the hardest part was laying off staff, many of whom have worked at Palmers for years.
"They understand," he said. "They saw the writing on the wall."
As the pandemic raged, Ingalls pared his staff down from 35 to just nine employees. Now everyone is out on unemployment.
Matt Gaiero, owner of G's Texas Southern Flare restaurant at 35 Washington St., Haverhill, said pre-COVID he employed 28 people. Now, the eatery — less than two years old — is down to six. Meanwhile, sales are down 60% since COVID started.
He, like most other restaurant owners in the area, took full advantage of outdoor dining options during the summer, which helped.
"In the summer with outside dining, we'd have good nights with good weather," he said. "If it was crappy out, we had no business."
Jason Petrou, owner of Krueger Flatbread, 142 Essex St., Haverhill, said all things considered, "we've had a pretty good year. This summer was really good with outdoor dining and that continued into the fall."
Petrou also does a brisk take-out and delivery service, something he thinks gives him an edge over other restaurants that don't have that ability.
"We do a lot of pizzas and calzones that lend themselves well to the to-go business," he said, noting that he's heard some pizza and sub shops are flourishing in the pandemic.
As such, he hasn't had to lay anyone off.
But the pandemic hasn't been without its struggles, noting that some of his staff got infected, meaning he had to shut down for a while and work with the local Board of Health to reopen.
"We closed down, sanitized and worked closely with the city," he said. "I know other restaurants have had multiple cases."
The last few weeks, he said, have been bleak.
"When the surge started to come back, and the weather got cold, people didn't want to come inside," he said. "People are being safe, which is smart. They see on the news that you shouldn't eat indoors, but if you look at the COVID spread data, only a small fraction is from restaurants. Indoor dining is not a major cause for spread."
The important thing, restaurant owners say, is to be adaptable.
"Nimble is key," said Petrou. "The ones who are willing to adapt and change with the times right now, those are the ones who are going to make it."
Berdahn said that in the case of Yella, it means "constantly making adjustments, doing online ordering and delivery. We are doing family meals starting next week. We changed our menu to have more comfort food — hardy winter dishes that travel well."
"We are trying to do everything we can," she said. "I'm hopeful for the future. I hope everybody will come out and support us. We are lucky, in the past people have done that. We have been part of so many memories over the years. People are reaching out in kindness and saying how much Yella means to them. It really helps us."
Laura Wolfe, who owns four restaurants including two in Newburyport and two in Wellesley, pines for the days before COVID.
"We just want to get back to the magic of ordinary days," said Wolfe, who owns The Poynt and Brick and Ash in Newburyport. "We want to not wear a mask, be able to hug our friends when we see them, say hello to friends at a bar. This pandemic has made me appreciate an ordinary day."
Wolfe said she had to put Brick and Ash into "hibernation" in October and will be closing the Poynt in January and February.
"Everybody is singing the blues," she said. "It's horrible right now. A lot of people are hanging on by a thread."
Congress, meanwhile, hasn't offered much help. Several restaurant owners are lobbying for a bill that would allocate $120 billion in grants to the industry.
Without that kind of help, more than a third of the restaurants still open could face closure, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
"It doesn't seem like there's a plan in place to help us out," Petrou said. "It seems like larger corporations get more help. Bars and restaurants are getting an unfair shake."