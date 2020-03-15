Two Beverly women have been spending their days at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers, but they’re not there just to shop.
Instead, they’re getting a chance to come out of their shells and stand on their own through #Opportunities, a new adult day habilitation program run by Northeast Arc.
The program opened in the summer of 2019 at the mall, in a former storefront bank across from Panera Bread and adjacent to Buffalo Wild Wings. One of the features of the bright, cheery space is a foosball table on one side of the room.
Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based nonprofit agency that provides programs and services to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has set this innovative life skills program in a mall so participants can gain confidence and social skills in a real-world setting.
The new program, which serves those with disabilities, as well as those on the autism spectrum, uses what the mall has to offer — stores, services like nail or hair salons, and the fitness center — to teach skills that focus on health, well-being and self-help.
Participants can make personal care appointments and ride the MBTA bus to get to the mall to attend the program, so they get a sense of independence.
It’s “real-life, real-world skills in a real-world setting,” said Tim Brown, Northeast Arc’s director of innovation and strategy.
The program is unique when it comes to providing day habilitation services.
“People like the fact that it’s based in the mall, so it’s right out there in the community,” Brown said.
Victoria Halpern, 27, and Kristina Martin, 22, are the program’s original participants.
Since they pioneered the program, one more person had joined as of early January. Brown expected another three or four participants to sign on before the end of that month.
The program has hosted multiple tours for high school students with intellectual or developmental disabilities who are about to graduate and are looking for adult programs. Brown said that the initiative has attracted a lot of interest from multiple school groups.
“It’s the word-of-mouth of what we are working on, and it has people excited,” he said.
Halpern said #Opportunities has helped her become more independent.
“And helping me with making change ... like eating more healthy food,” she said.
To build their sensory and motor skills, participants go for hikes. At the mall, they have been offered introductory memberships to Best Fitness and can go to the Sky Zone indoor trampoline park. They have to manage their time and money, work with their peers, go to stores and interact with other patrons.
At the food court, they’re tasked with making healthy choices. They can go food shopping or buy new clothes. Before heading out to shop, they can use laptops and iPads at the #Opportunities storefront to first research what they want to buy.
Lucy Ridley, #Opportunities program director, said the interplay between the mall and its participants depends on the skill they are developing.
“So (for) the health and wellness and sensorimotor skills, we could utilize the gym or Sky Zone, or it could be kind of those regular daily living skills, money management, budgeting, transactional communication skills by running errands and purchasing things at the mall,” she said.
Because the mall is accessible by bus, participants can practice using public transportation to get around. They also have access to speech/language, occupational, physical and behavioral therapists.
The program is designed for people who are at least 18 years old and who can be in a community setting with minimal direct staff supervision. Participants either have MassHealth Standard coverage or can pay privately.
Northeast Arc offers full-week options, as well as partial-week options for those with part-time jobs.
Martin graduated from Northshore Academy at the Northshore Education Consortium and is studying baking in North Shore Community College’s culinary arts program. As someone who struggles in social settings, she said she likes the #Opportunities program.
“It’s getting me to meet new people,” she said.
Halpern, a 2011 graduate of Beverly High School, agreed.
“It’s great,” she said. “It helps me with my social anxiety.”
Halpern said she has made strides since joining.
“My mom was telling me that I’m very social now,” she said. “Before I started the program, I was kind of home a lot.”
Halpern said that crowds send her anxiety “over the roof,” so the program took her to Salem before Haunted Happenings in October, she said.
“You did really, really well,” attested Ridley, who said the women also took the subway in Boston.
“It was the first time going to Boston in a while,” said Halpern, who added the city was not very crowded, but it was cold, rainy and windy.
They went to Quincy Market and ate lunch at the Hard Rock Cafe.
Brown said #Opportunities opened last July for a few clients who were attending programs elsewhere, while the program waited for its day habilitation license from MassHealth. The license was approved at the end of August.
It took a bit longer to get state approval, partly because of the program’s setting, he said.
“It was a six-month process,” he said. “Parts of this don’t fit neatly in boxes, so there had to be more conversations than we thought.”
Brown said the MBTA access was a major reason why Northeast Arc chose the mall to house the program in the first place.
“Learning how to navigate your communities is so important,” Brown said, “and most of the folks that will be in this program and that we support don’t have their driver’s license. So, learning bus routes is something really important that folks have to learn.”