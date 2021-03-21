METHUEN — Retired Methuen police officer William Rayno and his wife, Matilda, have been identified by police as the elderly couple found dead Saturday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in their Holly Street home, police confirmed.
"He was a great man, a good friend and very well respected," said Methuen Police Capt. Randy Haggar, of William Rayno.
Haggar and Rayno regularly had coffee each morning together at Mann Orchards in Methuen.
Rayno, 86, spent 32 years on the Methuen Police Department prior to his retirement. Haggar described him as "beloved" in the community.
The couple is survived by two adult children, Peter and Cara, and their families, he said.
A family member found the couple in their home around noon Saturday.
An investigation into the incident continues.
