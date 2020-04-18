NORTH ANDOVER —A Revere man is facing an armed assault to murder charge after a stabbing Friday night left another man with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, according to North Andover police spokesman Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds.
Xavier Burns, 22, was arrested and remains held without bail after the incident that took place at approximately 9 p.m. on Forest Street, Foulds said. In addition to the armed assault to murder charge, Burns also faces one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Forest Street and found the victim suffering from what Foulds described as "several knife wounds." After speaking with police and offering a description of the suspect, the man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, Foulds said.
Burns was located a short time later and arrested without incident. He was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for knife wounds to his hands, according to Foulds.
Police are calling Friday night's stabbing a "isolated incident."