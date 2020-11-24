AMESBURY — A Revere man accused of breaking into an Amesbury house for sale in mid-July and then, days later, rifling through mailboxes in Newbury, was sentenced to 18 months in jail last week after pleading guilty to several charges.
Joshua Everett, 33, of Campbell Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor daytime breaking and entering, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property, trespassing, intimidating a witness, receiving stolen property under $1,200, larceny under $1,200, disturbing the peace and larceny under $250. The offenses stem from two separate incidents, one each in Amesbury and Newbury.
Last Monday in Newburyport District Court, Everett pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. In custody since his July arrest, Everett was given credit for 126 days credit. Judge Allen Swan ordered that the remaining jail sentences will run concurrently.
According to Amesbury police documents, Everett broke into an empty Swetts Hill home and stayed there long enough to order pizza and soda. Everett told officers he had purchased the home and showed them keys and paperwork he said proved it. But the keys did not fit the locks and the paperwork dated from the 1990s.
Officers then arrested Everett and brought him to the School Street police station for booking.
Shortly after Everett was arraigned in Newburyport District Court and released on bail, Newbury police received word that someone on a bicycle was opening mailboxes and sifting through them. Police caught up with Everett near Pearsons Plaza and began asking him questions.
"Everett appeared strung out and asked me where the commuter rail station was. Everett stated that he was released from jail today and was trying to get back to Boston," Newbury police Officer Daniel Jenkins wrote in his report.
Jenkins aimed his flashlight on a plastic bag Everett was holding and spotted several pieces of unopened mail in it.
"I asked Everett why he had somebody else's mail in his bag and he stated he was using a friend's address to receive his mail while he was in custody," Jenkins wrote in his report.
Upon Jenkins' order, Everett dumped the mail onto the ground.
"Upon my inspection, I observed there to be mail and a package, all addressed to addresses on Central Street and Orchard Street in Byfield," Jenkins wrote in his report.
Everett was then placed under arrest and brought to the Newbury police station for booking. In all, police found 37 pieces of mail belonging to 10 people at six different addresses.
"Everett admitted that he had taken mail that did not belong to him from several mailboxes," Jenkins wrote in his report.