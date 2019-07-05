Rip current warnings posted at beach

SEABROOK — Department of Public Works officials finished installing 10 stop signs along streets and rip current signs on Seabrook Beach last week to curb speeding and educate swimmers about potential danger.
In March, selectmen voted to place 10 new stop signs at three intersections in residential neighborhoods near the beach during a yearlong trial. The Seabrook Beach Village District has been debating for several months how to deal with speeders who drive through residential areas along the beach.
Two stop signs were placed at Atlantic North on Methuen and Tyngsboro streets for northbound traffic; two on Ocean Drive and Tilton Street for traffic heading north and south; and six stop signs were erected on Portsmouth Avenue and Concord, Bristol and Plymouth streets for traffic traveling north and south.
In August, town officials will assess their findings and determine if the signs should remain on a permanent or seasonal basis.
Acting Police Chief Brett Walker offered his input, however, there was no issue specifically identified by police. Although DPW employees installed the signs over a week ago, Walker said there are still people who don’t realize the new signs are up.
“We’ve had officers down there addressing it,” Walker said. “It’s more of an educational thing at this point, to have police make drivers aware that they’re there. It’s tough because we have people that are still running them because they don’t know” the new signs are there.
Fire Chief Bill Edwards said he’s unsure how the stop signs will work and speculated it will take some time for visitors to get used to them.
“I’m afraid the people that pop up for a day trip from out of town or out of state may not realize they are there, either,” Edwards said. “It’s a congested area at times and with the Police Department being short-staffed, this may be the best way to slow traffic.”
Town Manager Bill Manzi said it’s too early to tell if the stop signs are working, but he would be “willing to guess some people have opinions for better or for worse.”
In addition, new rip current safety and warning signs were donated to the town by the Seabrook Beach Village District, which paid for the signs, printing and installation out of its own budget.
The intent of the signs, placed at every beach entrance, is to prevent accidents when swimmers get caught in rip currents, including one that took the lives of a Methuen couple last summer.
The fire chief said the rip current signs are positive, but he doesn’t think they will be any more of a help than the previous signs that told beachgoers to “swim at your own risk.”
Without someone out there, such as a lifeguard, Edwards said people will likely take risks without knowing or realizing how dangerous the surf is on a given day.
“I, unfortunately, think people are so used to going to beaches like ours and having lifeguards or fire department personnel on the sand ready to respond that they have a complacency about them,” Edwards said. “We are one of the few beaches along our coastline without some sort of water safety program, either through a lifeguard program or through the local fire department.”
Despite this, Edwards said he hopes beachgoers will see the signs and remember that the water can be dangerous.
To view a swim safety video sponsored by the Seabrook Police and Recreation departments, visit https://seabrooknh.info/2019/05/swim-safety-seminar-video/.
Staff writer Amanda Getchell covers Newburyport and Seabrook. Follow her on Twitter @ajgetch.