Visitors to the Lawrence Fire Department's Open House last Saturday at the Central Fire Station gained a hands-on education about all the good work being done by the city's rescue workers. Children were allowed to sit in a fire truck and ambulance, get checked out by EMTs, and learn about the gear and other essentials used by those working hard to keep the city's residents safe. The event was Saturday, Oct. 12.
Rising rescue workers
- Photos by Tim Jean, staff photographer
-
A schedule of local campaign visits
See the candidates
AMY KLOBUCHAR will speak at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road at 6:30 P.M. OCT. 16.
JOE SESTAK at a town meeting organized by local Democrats at 84 Chester St. in Chester at 6:15 P.M. OCT. 24.
JOE SESTAK at a town meeting organized by local Democrats at Marion Gerrish Community Center & Thrift Shop, 39 West Broadway at 7 P.M. OCT. 24.