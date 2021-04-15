River group wins $250K grant to preserve drinking water

A three-year, $250,297 grant to the Merrimack River Watershed Council should make the water in the river cleaner and safer to drink, according to a Thursday announcement from the United States Forest Service.
The grant is part of a larger, $4.2 million federal effort to combat the effects of climate change on water supplies throughout New England and the Midwest.
The grant commences a partnership between MRWC and the Forest Service, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, UNH Cooperative Extension and the Nashua River Watershed Association. The Nashua River is a major tributary for the Merrimack River.
The non-federal match is $259,040, which will include money from both states and all the organizations involved, including $92,000 from the MRWC said Matthew Thorne, executive director of the group.
"This is a beautiful matrix of funding where the federal government, two state governments and local organizations and volunteers on both sides of the border are coming together to say, 'We have to protect our drinking water supplies and adapt our forests to climate change,'" Thorne said.
The U.S. Forest Service said, "As both forest fragmentation and climate change threaten the capacity of our forests to protect (drinking) water in the Merrimack River Watershed, this project develops and implements ... precision mapping, on-the-ground forest restoration and education of private landowners and foresters."
Thorne noted that the emphasis on forestry practices is important, noting, "if we want to protect water quality for Methuen, we need to protect land in the mountains of New Hampshire."
John Macone, education and outreach director for the MRWC, said the grant program is similar to one the organization worked on five years ago.
"We did a lot of planting to stabilize the river banks which prevents pollutants from getting into the river," he said. "One of best ways to stop pollution is to have trees along the river."
Trees and shrubs planted along the river keep the banks from eroding while also providing a natural filter to keep pollution from entering the water.
"It's a low-cost way to protect water suppliers," he said. "Otherwise, you pay more for water treatment plants to deal with more pollutants."
In 2010 the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) identified the Merrimack River watershed as the No. 1 most threatened in the nation due to development of forest land, and No. 4 for associated threats to water quality.
As identified in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts state forest action plans, the loss of forest lands in the watershed's rural communities is far outpacing the conservation and restoration of forest lands to protect and filter source water, according to a statement from MRWC.
"This is a risk to drinking water supplies, which are vulnerable to increased pollutant pressure, including nutrients, bacteria and emerging contaminants," the statement said. "The Merrimack River provides drinking water to 600,000 Merrimack Valley residents. It is one of the largest surface water drinking water supplies in New England."
Macone noted that climate change is having a direct impact on the watershed, with extreme drought conditions followed by torrential rains and wind storms that can uproot trees and cause serious erosion while also washing contaminants into the river.
"Last year we had a serious drought and now we are in a mild drought for this region which is unheard of in the spring," he said. "We are feeling these weird effects at the local level."
In fact, starting Friday the region is expected to be hit with a nor'easter that will bring heavy rains and high winds.
"This is the kind of stuff we've been warned about for years," he said. "Overall temperatures are rising and droughts dry out trees and their root systems aren't as healthy so they get knocked down in wind storms. All kinds of things are piling onto one another."
Gina Owens, USFS Eastern Regional Forester, said the competitive grant program "provides funding directly to states, nonprofits and other partners for significant collaborative forest restoration projects. This year’s projects are extensive and range from enhancing climate-adapted coastal forests in Wisconsin to fostering engagement and developing resources to support women forest owners in Vermont. We are a proud partner in these efforts.”
The Eastern Region has distributed nearly $24 million in funding for these kinds of projects since 2016.
To learn more or to donate to the Merrimack River Watershed Council go to merrimack.org.