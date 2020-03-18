LAWRENCE — Lawrence residents whose wages have been halted because of the new coronavirus crisis have received at least temporary relief from eviction.
The City Council unanimously enacted Mayor Daniel Rivera's request for an emergency resolution calling for a 60-day moratorium on rent and mortgage payments for those who have lost pay because of school or business closures.
This resolution was passed nearly 12 hours before President Trump issued a similar executive order, Rivera pointed out.
“We thank the City Council for their speedy response to protect vulnerable renters in Lawrence. This emergency resolution will go a long way in ensuring our families are protected should they have lost income during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Rivera said. “I want to thank Council President Kendrys Vasquez and the City Council for working with me in ensuring our residents will be protected in the event of lost income, and not worrying about rent or mortgage payments in the midst of a national emergency.”
This emergency resolution is the first step in enacting a city ordinance which, if passed, will make the rent/mortgage moratorium a city law, the mayor said.
A virtual City Council meeting will take place March 31, at which the council will be asked to determine parameters for the proposed ordinance.
“What we are seeing in disruption of work, school, and life in general across the nation (that) hearkens back to Civil War times,” Rivera said. “Wartime surroundings require wartime action. Because of this, we must act now to protect both our renters and homeowners in the city of Lawrence. Residents should not have to worry about the bank taking their house and landlords evicting them when the adverse impact of COVID-19 affects their livelihood.”