LAWRENCE — After canceling all public events due to COVID-19 concerns, Mayor Dan Rivera said a public area must be provided for people to safely protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Campagnone Common across from City Hall on Common Street will be used for "safe and peaceful prayer and protest" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, officials announced earlier this week.
Rivera said he and other city officials have reached out to various groups who wanted to gather Sunday night in Lawrence. The goal is to have all interested meeting on the common from 2 to 4 p.m. during daylight hours.
"We are trying to make it organized without having to organize it," Rivera said.
Rivera stressed COVID-19 coronavirus infections remain an issue in the city.
As of Wednesday night, the city had 120 virus-related deaths and 3,172 positive cases, according to the state's Department of Public Health.
All who attend are asked to wear a mask or face covering and to socially distance.
"Wearing a mask and socially distancing shouldn't make you any less angry George Floyd was murdered," said Rivera.
However, he noted, "People have a right to gather and raise their voices."
Rivera plans to attend Sunday accompanied by his wife and two young children, he said.
Floyd, who was black, was killed on Memorial Day by Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, and three other police officers, who have now all been charged in connection with his death.
The killing has sparked rallies, protests and, at times, violent outrage, looting and injuries across the country.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque stressed a peaceful event "where people can come in the afternoon and speak their mind" is envisioned.
Lawrence police officers themselves want to be part of the dialogue.
"We are not happy about his either," Vasque said. "Lawrence police officers are here for the community. They don't conduct themselves that way."
Both Rivera and Vasque said they've received many calls from residents and business people who are concerned about the volume of people who will attend, possible destruction of property and that the city's name will be attached to rioting and violence.
"We have to make sure people and property are being properly protected. And we are definitely taking that responsibility to heart," Rivera said.
Some business and property owners in Lawrence have already chosen to board up their property as a precaution.
"People are seeing what's happened nationally and are taking precautions," he said.
Rivera and police Chief Roy Vasque issued a joint statement Tuesday acknowledging the "national mood" and that Lawrence residents "have wanted to protest, demonstrate and pray together" and that they've been in touch with various groups who have wanted to organize a gathering locally.
In the statement, Rivera and Vasque noted the city "has dealt with high levels of crisis throughout these last couple of years from the Columbia Gas explosions to the current pandemic we are in now."
"With that being said, we hope that ... we can come together in peaceful unit and in support of one another," they said.
