Rivera earns MassINC award for leadership

LAWRENCE — Mayor Daniel Rivera has long been recognized as a civic leader with a "can-do" attitude. His latest award pays testimony to that.
Rivera was given the Mayor Bill Carpenter Award for Excellence in Gateway City Leadership on Thursday as part of MassINC's 8th annual Gateway Cities Innovation Institute Awards and Summit.
Held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony featured a video praising Rivera for his accomplishments in the gateway city. Rivera's own staff members, fellow elected leaders and Gov. Charlie Baker were among those to pay tribute.
"He's one of the most thoughtful people I've ever met in government that just genuinely cares about not only making the community better, but making sure that we're going about it in a way that our community can resonate with," said Rivera's Chief of Staff Kate Reilly. "Perhaps the most profound example of Mayor Rivera's leadership was his leadership during the Columbia Gas crisis. ... Mayor Rivera stepped up and led his people."
Baker, too, was struck by Rivera's sense of calm as he shepherded residents through the aftermath. One man was killed, 120 people were injured and more than 140 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the Sept. 13, 2018 Columbia Gas disaster, from which the effects continue to linger.
"Dan brought a level head and a real focus on what needed to get done right away, and demonstrated that this guy was a real leader," Baker said. "And frankly, when things weren't getting done when they were supposed to, wasn't afraid to speak out and make that case."
State Rep. Barry R. Feingold believes it is Rivera's love for his neighbors that keeps him going.
"Dan is someone who clearly leads from his heart, stands his ground and truly loves his community like I've seen no one else love the city of Lawrence," Feingold said in the video.
The award Rivera received is named in memory of three-term Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter, who died suddenly in 2019 at age 61.
"Just to be considered in the same category as a mayor like Bill Carpenter is an honor," Rivera told The Eagle-Tribune after accepting the award. "Mayor Carpenter worked tirelessly and personified all that being a mayor embodies: caring for and protecting the plight and progress of the people in the place you call home. It is also truly humbling to have been picked from the small, elite band of gateway city mayors, who everyday face big metro city problems without metro city budgets.”
Rivera is not the only Merrimack Valley local to be recognized by MassINC, a group that raises awareness of and offers support to gateway cities statewide.
Joan Kulash, the executive director of Community InRoads, was recognized for her efforts to diversify nonprofits in both Lawrence and Haverhill.
Like Kulash, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dougan Sherwood also received a MassINC Innovation Award for advancing equity in Haverhill's small business community.