Rivera gets EPA award for cleanup projects    

LAWRENCE — The Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday recognized eight individuals and organizations for their work to protect New England's environment, including Mayor Dan Rivera.
Rivera received the honor in a virtual ceremony from the EPA due to his efforts at creating a partnership with the government agency to restore contaminated properties into usable, commercially viable pieces of land that add property tax value to the city.
“I am humbled by the nomination and honored to be receiving a 2020 Environmental Merit Award,” said Rivera. “Community revitalization through economic development and improvements in environmental protection and quality of life have been a priority since day one. Luckily, the EPA has always been a strong partner in making Lawrence better, and for that I am grateful.”
Rivera was among 24 recipients across New England honored by EPA’s New England office at the 2020 Environmental Merit Awards virtual ceremony.
EPA New England’s annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools and students who represent different approaches, but a common commitment to environmental protection.
“Initiatives led by individuals and groups like this years’ awardees have driven progress toward clean water and clean air, built community support for revitalization investments, sparked environmental innovation, reduced waste, and protected the public from exposure to harmful substances,” said EPA New England Administrator Dennis Deziel.
Deziel noted that this year’s award celebration — an online video presentation — by necessity differed from past years, but reaffirmed the awards ceremony is more important than ever.
Commissioner Martin Suuberg of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection agreed with Deziel.
“I am pleased to join EPA Region 1 as they honor municipal officials, environmental activists, state transportation planners and celebrate their amazing work to protect our environment and the public health,” he said “I celebrate their success and achievements as they safeguard our natural resources and ensure the health of communities across the commonwealth.”
According to a press release from the EPA, Rivera’s "leadership and vision has led to environmental protection improvements, community revitalization and economic redevelopment in Lawrence."
It went on to say that Rivera dedicates his time to addressing problems in the city, including a legacy of hazardous materials and contamination.
"Upon taking office, Rivera set his sights on environmental issues and brownfields-related projects, built a team to address these issues and forged a partnership with EPA," the press release said.
Some of the improvements Rivera realized include: "bringing in millions of dollars for brownfields and response activities in the Arlington Street neighborhood; using EPA Brownfield funds to help turn 1.4 miles of the Manchester-Lawrence Railway into a walking/cycling trail; developing a water strategy for the river; supporting outreach events on litter and recycling; offering a 'Water Bootcamp' where students learn about the water cycle and potential career opportunities; developing an urban park from a former industrial property; and securing 2,000 trees to be planted in residents’ yards to mitigate the city’s heat island effect during summer."