LAWRENCE — The coronavirus outbreak has affected immigrant and minority communities to a greater extent than others, the data show.
Lawrence, with its large population of immigrants from the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries, has reported 946 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths as of Thursday – far more than any other community in the region.
Mayor Daniel Rivera and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey will be discussing this situation in a livestream at 5 p.m. Friday. Rivera will talk about how the pandemic affects immigrants and what the city is doing in response. The livestream can be accessed at www.facebook.com/EdMarkeyforMA.
Markey has urged President Donald Trump to ramp up production and distribution of key medical supplies.