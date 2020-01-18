Rivera pushes for rent control at Statehouse hearing

BOSTON — Mayor Dan Rivera says he is a "free-market guy."
But when it comes to high rents forcing his constituents to move out of their own apartments, he draws the line.
"To put it bluntly and to steal a rallying cry from New York: 'The Rent is too damn high,'" he told members of the Joint Committee on Housing during a crowded hearing at the Statehouse last Tuesday.
The committee held a hearing on a couple of bills that would allow cities and towns, at their own discretion, to set limits on how high rents could increase. In one bill, rent hikes would be tied to the rise in the Consumer Price Index, which would mean far lower rent hikes than people have been seeing in recent years.
When he was knocking on doors during his run for reelection in 2018, he met a woman who told him that her apartment building had just been sold and her rent had gone up 100 percent. She told him she had to leave the city.
Rivera said rising housing values are leading to higher mortgages. As mortgages rise, so too do rents to pay them off.
"When people sell their homes, the banks are expecting the new owners to raise rents," he said. "The higher the mortgage, the higher the rent."
Two bills before the Joint Housing Committee would allow cities and towns to implement rent control. One from Rep. David Rogers, D-Cambridge, focuses on setting rent-increase caps, allowing increases in line with the annual change in the consumer price index for the area, or 5 percent per year, whichever is less. Tenants would qualify for the protection if they earn 80 percent or less than the area median income.
The other bill co-filed by Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, and Rep. Nika Elugardo, D-Boston, includes other tenant protection tools.
Progressive lawmakers leading the charge see the controversial idea as a valuable complement to another bill before the committee, which would let cities and towns impose fees on real estate transfers and use the revenue to expand affordable housing opportunities.
Real estate industry leaders said that rent control could stifle housing production.
But most of the several hundred people at the hearing were in favor of some sort of rent control.
"It's getting harder and harder for my family to keep up, and I'm really worried I'm getting pushed out of my home," said Maria Torres, a Lynn United for Change member who said her monthly rent rose $700 last year.
"That's why rent control is important," Torres continued. "Without it, people like me will be pushed out and excluded from our own cities. Communities will be broken up, and that's not right. Please help us stop it from happening."
Rent control had been allowed at the local level until 1994, when voters approved a landlord-backed ballot question prohibiting the practice by a margin of about 51 percent to 49 percent. At the time, only Boston, Brookline and Cambridge — all of which voted in favor of keeping rent control — had policies in place.
Connolly said during his testimony that, following statewide policies passing in Oregon, New York and California, he believes rent control "is clearly making a comeback."
The rent control effort faces objection from landlords and the real estate industry, which is pushing to boost the overall supply of housing. Greg Vasil, CEO of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, told lawmakers that the practice could stall other efforts to address a strained housing market.
"We believe rent control would be a cold shower to production at a time when we need more production," Vasil said. "Our belief is that production is the way to go."
Gov. Charlie Baker also opposes the revived push for rent control options. In March, he described it as "exactly the wrong direction we should go," also arguing that local limits on price increases could stifle production of new housing.
Rivera told Beacon Hill lawmakers that "if we don't do something, our economy will be fundamentally altered."
"Passage of this bill seems like an extraordinary measure because it would roll back the law that says we can't touch rent prices in the commonwealth," Rivera said. "Some people might even say it will fundamentally alter our economy. The reality is we're already living in extraordinary times, and if we don't do something, our economy will be fundamentally altered and the people who can least afford to and are the most vulnerable will suffer the most."
Material in a story by Chris Lisinski of the State House News Service was used in this story.