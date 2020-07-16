LAWRENCE — Team sports such as football, soccer and basketball are still prohibited in Lawrence due to the coronavirus.
But lower-risk activities including walking, tennis, biking and yoga are permitted with mask-wearing and social distancing, according to a updated Phase III guidelines released Wednesday afternoon by Mayor Daniel Rivera and the Lawrence Board of Health.
Also, public basketball courts, playgrounds and spray parks will remain closed at this time, according to the update.
"Public health continues to be the main priority in making decisions on reopening," according the guidelines Rivera's office.
Lawrence continues to have one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts, with 3,677 confirmed cases and 129 deaths.
"We must continue to be cautious when it comes to reopening and remember that the fight against coronavirus has not ended. We are still very much fighting this virus in our community," Rivera said.
Rivera said he understands the importance of recreational activity in the community "but we must remain vigilant, adhere to the guidelines set in place, and keep ourselves and others safe."
Low risk activities remain largely unrestricted with mask-wearing and social distancing. Those activities include batting cages, tennis, swimming, catch, golf, individual biking, surfing, horseback riding, individual sailing, fishing, hunting, motorsports, no-contact exercise classes, gymnastics, walking, hiking, biking, and tennis.
Moderate risk activities are listed as baseball, softball, crew/sailing (two to three people in a boat), track and field, cross country, running clubs, team swimming, volleyball, dance class, fencing, filed hockey, no-contact lacrosse and volleyball.
Masks and social distancing are also required and pickup games, scrimmages, competitions and drills allowed with restrictions. Tournaments are prohibited, however, according to the updated guidelines.
High risk activities — football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, handball and competitive cheering — remain prohibited "due to their high contact nature."
In open parks, group sizes are limited to 12 and people must socially distance from non-household members, according to the updated guidelines.
